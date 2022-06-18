Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 18

We have a full slate of MLB bets today and we will give you the best MLB predictions, picks, and expert analysis. Read on for three more picks with links on how to jump into the action, as well as a breakdown of the games.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Chicago White Sox (+214) vs Houston Astros at BetOnline.

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 18)

We hit on our best MLB bet of the day yesterday and finished with plus money hitting two of our three selections. Today we look at a heavy underdog with two more rock-solid favorites to tag along. Read on to get the best MLB bets for June 18th, along with expert analysis for each of our picks.

Best MLB Bets Today: Chicago White Sox (+214) vs Houston Astros

The White Sox (30-32) and Astros (40-24) clash in the second game of their set at Minute Maid Park. Houston has their ace Justin Verlander (1.94 ERA) on the hill while Chicago counters with veteran righty Johnny Cueto (3.53 ERA).

Justin Verlander has once again tapped into the fountain of youth during his 16th year. The 39-year-old right-hander has not skipped a beat this season in his return to the Astros’ starting rotation, allowing three earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 11 outings. He has a pristine 1.94 ERA and 0.81 WHIP.

With that said, the White Sox have faced JV often in his days in the AL Central when he pitched for the Tigers. According to baseballsavant.com, Sox batters are hitting .281 against Verlander, with six home runs in 96 plate appearances. Jose Abreu has a knack for JV’s fastball, hitting .364 and slugging .818 in 44 at-bats.

Chicago has won five of their last six on the road. As long as Cueto delivers five innings of above-average baseball, the White Sox can drive through against Verlander and steal Game 2 of this series.

MLB Picks Today: Boston Red Sox (-118) vs St. Louis Cardinals

The Boston Red Sox (35-30) and St. Louis Cardinals (37-29) face off in the final game of their set at Fenway. Boston looks to win their fifth straight series, sending Kutter Crawford (5.74 ERA) to the hill. The Cardinals counter with righty Dakota Hudson (3.29 ERA).

Hudson lost his first game since May 3 last weekend, allowing nine hits and six runs to the Reds. He threw just 56 of his 95 pitches for strikes and did not look sharp. This is his first-ever start against this electric Red Sox lineup.

Boston has won 12 of its last 15 games overall, with Trevor Story (44 RBI) and Rafael Devers (16 HR) leading the charge. Devers’ .996 OPS is seventh in all of baseball, and he is making a case for early season AL MVP.

This is a tough spot for Hudson, with Boston hitting at an elite clip. St. Louis has lost five in a row against the Sox, and six of their last seven at Fenway.

Roll with the Sox here at home.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Toronto Blue Jays (-130) vs New York Yankees

American League East rivals Toronto and New York do battle at the Rogers Centre in Game 2 of their weekend series. The Blue Jays (37-27) will start Alek Manoah (1.67 ERA) while the Yankees (48-16) counter with right-hander Jameson Taillon.

New York slaughtered Toronto 12-3 yesterday, getting a grand slam from Anthony Rizzo while scoring eight runs in the fifth frame. Ross Stripling toed the rubber and was tagged for two runs, two walks, and five hits.

Although the Yankees have owned the Jays lately, winning eight of 10, Alek Manoah is a different animal this season. Manoah has pitched 12 scoreless innings in his last two starts, and he’s now 8-1 with a 1.67 ERA and microscopic 0.91 WHIP in 12 starts for the season.

Look for the Blue Jays to respond after getting beat down yesterday, and bounce back with a big effort on the shoulders of their ace.

Take the Blue Jays on the line.

