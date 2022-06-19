Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 19

There is a slew of MLB action for this loaded weekend and we break down the best MLB bets for June 19. Get the best MLB bets for today to go along with expert analysis and three hand-picked matchups to get your feet wet. Read on for links and insight on how to get in on the action yourself.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, San Francisco Giants -1.5 (-120) vs Pittsburgh Pirates at BetOnline.

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 19)

Yesterday was a strong day with our +214 underdog pick, and although we missed our two favorites it was still a plus-money afternoon. Today we give you two favorites to go along with another gutsy dog to get your juices flowing. Read on to get the best MLB bets for June 19.

Best MLB Bets Today: San Francisco Giants -1.5 (-120) vs Pittsburgh Pirates

The San Francisco Giants (37-27) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-39) do battle in the final game of their three-game set. The Giants took the first two games, with these clubs heading in opposite directions. San Francisco has won seven of their last eight to climb 10 games over .500, while the Pirates have dropped 11 of 12.

Alex Cobb will come off the injured list on Sunday to make his first start for San Francisco since May 29th after he was sidelined with a neck issue. He carries a bloated 5.73 ERA, but that was due to one poor performance on May 1st against Washington.

Pittsburgh counters with second-year righty Mitch Keller. He brings a 5.07 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and a 46/23 K/BB ratio into this matchup. He threw a six-inning gem last week, but that was against the lowly Tigers.

This is a good spot for the Giants to keep closing the gap on LA in the NL West. San Francisco has won five straight against NL opponents and four of five on the road.

They come in as heavy favorites, so take some juice with the run line here.

MLB Picks Today: Tampa Bay Rays(-136) vs Baltimore Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles clash in the final game of a three-game set at Camden Yards Sunday afternoon. The Rays (35-28) are expected to start veteran right-hander Corey Kluber. The Orioles (29-38) counter with right-hander Jordan Lyles making his 14th appearance of the season.

Although the Rays are not putting up eye-popping numbers at the plate (67 home runs and .300 OBP) they average 4.11 runs per game and have been the beneficiary of timely hitting. Pitching has been dynamic, with a unique mix of starters and bullpen arms. They have allowed the sixth-fewest runs per game and are top five in both staff ERA (3.16) and WHIP (1.12).

Jordan Lyles brings a bloated 5.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, and 62/24 K/BB ratio into this home matchup. The orange birds struggle mightily at Camden Yards against Tampa, losing 11 of their last 14 games overall.

Camden is always a gracious spot for the long ball, and you can expect the ball to be popping on this warm Sunday afternoon. Trust Kluber to deliver at least five innings of quality ball to give the Rays a comfortable win.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Los Angeles Angels(+141) vs Seattle Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels (32-36) and Seattle Mariners (29-38) meet for the final matchup of an unorthodox five game-series. The Halos took three of the first four games, including a sweep of Saturday’s doubleheader. Kenny Rosenberg (7.50 ERA) and Logan Gilbert (2.22 ERA) will toe the rubber.

The Mariners went 6-3 on their latest road trip before returning for an 11-game homestand. Unfortunately, they have lost seven of their first 10 games, including four to Trout and the Angels. Entering this series, LA had lost 18 of their prior 20 games.

Mike Trout has torched Seattle since coming into the League. He has a whopping 51 career home runs against them, including a pair of two-run home runs in the series opener. LA has won four of their last five against Seattle, and six of eight facing AL West clubs. The Halos will get the best of Seattle again, and come away with the upset win.

