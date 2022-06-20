Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 20

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets for Monday’s games with expert analysis and a prediction. Get the best three MLB bets for today, and read on for links on how to jump into the action yourself.

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 20)

We managed to salvage yesterday with our Angels (+141) underdog selection after our two favorites failed to deliver. We give you another big plus-money pick, with two more favorites to round out today’s best bets.

Best MLB Bets Today: Detroit Tigers (+169) vs Boston Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers travel to Fenway Park to play the first of a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox on Monday evening. The Tigers (25-40) will start rookie right-hander Alex Faedo. The Red Sox (35-31) will send fellow rookie Josh Winckowski to the hill for his third start of the year.

Detroit broke through with a 14-run effort against the Rangers on Saturday, but they have been woeful from the plate. Perhaps this is a sign of a rebound, but they last in slugging, runs per game, and home runs. Faedo (4.28 ERA) has been a pleasant surprise from the hill after Casey Mize was shut down.

After getting his first MLB victory last weekend, the Red Sox will give rookie right-hander Josh Winckowski (4.50 ERA) another crack. He was brilliant against the Athletics last week but was battered by the Orioles (four runs over three frames) two weeks prior.

Boston has won 12 of their last 16 games, but Detroit is waking up at the plate. Coupled with Faedo, who has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts, this is a good spot for the Tigers to surprise the red-hot Sox.

Roll with the boys from the D in an upset special.

MLB Picks Today: Pittsburgh Pirates (-110) vs Chicago Cubs

The Pittsburgh Pirates (26-39) and Chicago Cubs (25-41) clash in Game 1 of a four-game set at Wrigley Field. Chicago will send rookie Caleb Killian (8.00 ERA) to the hill for his third appearance. Pittsburgh counters with second-year righty J.T. Brubaker (4.50 ERA).

Chicago was humbled by the Braves 6-0 on Sunday, and have dropped 11 of their last 13 games. Caleb Killian gave up five runs and five hits last week in a loss to the Padres. In two appearances at the major league level this season, Kilian has allowed eight runs on eight hits over nine innings.

J.T. Brubaker carries a bad-luck 0-7 record but has pitched admirably for the Bucs this year. He surrendered three runs last week against the Cardinals over 5 ⅓ innings, generating 13 swings and misses on a whopping 106 pitches. He has not won a game since Aug 24, 2021.

Facing the Cubs in his career, Brubaker is 2-2 with a 3.41 ERA in seven career starts. On May 17th, he struck out a career-high 10 batters in a 7-0 loss. Both teams are headed in a troubling direction but roll with Brubaker and the Pirates against a rookie-heavy Cubs lineup.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Atlanta Braves (-141) vs San Francisco Giants

The Atlanta Braves (38-29) and San Francisco Giants (37-28) open a four-game set Monday night at Truist Park. The Braves will start ace Max Fried (2.90 ERA) while the Giants counter with right-hander Logan Webb (3.43 ERA).

Max Fried has yet to drop a game since April 13th. He has been dominant against the Giants over five career appearances, going 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA. He faced them last year on September 19th, getting the win and throwing seven shutout innings.

Both clubs enter this series on a roll. The Braves have won 15 of its last 17 games, with the Giants winning seven of nine. San Francisco had the second-worst team ERA in May but has responded with a 2.64 number through the first 20 days in June. Logan Webb is a big reason why, but the Braves are on a different level.

In their last 10 meetings, Atlanta has scored an average of 4.30 runs and has dominated from the mound. Giant batters are averaging only six hits per game and fewer than three runs (2.70).

Hop on the Braves again and take them to win at home.

