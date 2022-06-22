Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 22

Today, we look into the best MLB bets today with expert insight and analysis to get you the most profitable outcome. Read on for a prediction on three matchups for today, June 22, with links on how to get bonus cash and free betting offers to jump in on the action yourself.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Texas Rangers (+121) vs Philadelphia Phillies at BetOnline.

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 22)

We had an off-day yesterday on our MLB picks, with some bad beats in the Phillies and Reds game. Today, we look into three more plus-money betting options to give you the best chance of making a profit.

Check out our best MLB bets today, June 22, below.

Best MLB Bets Today: Texas Rangers (+121) vs Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies (36-33) and Texas Rangers (32-35) clash in the final game of their interleague set. Philadelphia has lost two straight and will send Zack Wheeler (2.69 ERA) to the hill. Texas counters with right-hander Jon Gray (4.27).

Bryce Harper is expected back in the lineup after missing a week due to a blister on his left hand. Although they have lost two straight, the Phillies are 15-4 in June and playing their best baseball of the season.

Jon Gray will be making just his third home start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.55 home ERA but 1-3 with a 4.47 earned run average on the road. He is 4-3 with a 4.29 ERA in nine lifetime starts against the Phillies.

With that said, most of those starts came when he was a member of the Rockies pitching at Coors. The Rangers have won six straight home games against Philly. Trust that trend to continue and take them to win.

MLB Picks Today: Cleveland Guardians (+143) vs Minnesota Twins

Two American League Central foes clash when the Cleveland Guardians (35-28) and Minnesota Twins (38-31) play Game 2 of their three-game set at Target Field. The Guardians will send Triston McKenzie (2.96 ERA) to the mound while the Twins counter with Sonny Gray (2.09).

Cleveland has won 16 of its last 20 games, including a 6-5 win in 11 innings over Minnesota in Tuesday’s opener, to tie the Twins for first place in the division. Although still seven games above .500, the Twins have lost five of their last eight games.

Wednesday night will be McKenzie’s sixth career start against the Twins. He is 1-4 with a 5.40 ERA in his first five meetings, including a hard-luck loss earlier this season in which he gave up three runs on three hits in seven innings.

He has pitched much better than in prior years, so the 5.40 number should be taken with a grain of salt. McKenzie rolls into this matchup with a microscopic 2.93 ERA and 0.93 WHIP.

Franmil Reyes returned to the lineup for the first time since May 24 due to a hamstring injury. He hit a two-run homer in the series opener and gives Cleveland some improved “pop” in the middle of their lineup.

With McKenzie’s resurgence this year, and the Twins’ recent struggles against the Guardians, roll with Cleveland to take the second game of this series.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Oakland Athletics (+121) vs Seattle Mariners

The Oakland Athletics 23-46) host the Seattle Mariners (30-39) in the second game of their three-game series. Paul Blackburn (2.26 ERA) toes the rubber for Oakland while Seattle counters with rookie right-hander George Kirby (3.56).

George Kirby faced the Athletics in his fourth career start on May 24. He got a no-decision in a 7-5 home loss, allowing four runs in five innings with nine strikeouts. The 2019 first-round pick is 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in his past four starts after beginning his career with an 0-1 record and 4.50 ERA in his first four appearances.

Up-and-coming ace Paul Blackburn pitched against Seattle on May 25, giving up one hit over 5 ⅓ shutout innings. He is 2-2 lifetime in five starts against them, with a 4.68 ERA. He has been sharp this season, compiling a 51/17 K/BB ratio with a 2.26 earned run average.

Seattle is not living up to their lofty preseason expectations, coming in with a 30-39 record and losing five of seven. This is a good spot for Blackburn to cement his Ace-level status with a seven-inning gem in a squeaky A’s victory.

