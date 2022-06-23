Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 23

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets today and give you a prediction on three expert selections for June 23. Read on for a preview of the matchups with betting offers and free bonus cash for the MLB games.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Houston Astros (+111) vs New York Yankees at BetOnline.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

Click here to get your free bets and MLB betting offer Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your $1,000 MLB betting bonus, plus two $25 free bets Place your free bets on the MLB games today at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Sites for Sports Betting in the US

The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Betting

RELATED: The Best MLB Betting Sites

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 23)

The Guardians helped cap a profitable day on yesterday’s best MLB bets. Today, we check out three more expert picks with a breakdown of the odds and a prediction. Read on for the best MLB bets for today’s short slate of games.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks Promotions

Best MLB Bets Today: Houston Astros (+111) vs New York Yankees

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees do battle in the first game of a four-game set at Yankee Stadium. The Astros (43-25) will start second-year left-hander Framber Valdez (2.78 ERA). The Yankees (51-18) counter with right-hander Jameson Taillon (2.70).

The Astros are on a three-game winning streak and 7-2 in their past nine games. Houston completed a two-game sweep of the visiting Mets Wednesday afternoon and widened the gap with a 10-game lead in the AL West.

Framber Valdez is 6-1 with a 2.42 ERA over his past seven starts and has overwhelmed opposing batters. He completed at least six innings for the 10th straight time in last Friday’s 13-3 win over the White Sox. The Yankees have been elite this year, but this line looks appetizing with Valdez toeing the rubber.

Roll with the Astros on the road.

To bet on the Astros (+111) at BetOnline, click the button below.

MLB Picks Today: Philadelphia Phillies (+137) vs San Diego Padres

The Phillies (36-34) and Padres (44-27) clash at Petco Park in Game 1 of a four-game set. Philadelphia will start left-hander Ranger Suarez (4.43 ERA). San Diego counters with right-hander Joe Musgrove (1.59).

After a lull through late May, the Phillies are on a roll entering this series. They have won 15 of their last 20 games and get Bryce Harper back after a week-long absence. The Phillies are 8-5 when Suarez starts this year. He averages five innings per start and carries a 54/29 K/BB ratio.

San Diego has lost four of their last five at Petco Park against the Phillies. Joe Musgrove is pitching at an elite level but will start his first game since an extended absence in COVID-19 protocols. It remains to be seen how long the Padres trot him out there, but his stamina may be a concern. He gave up two runs on seven hits in his last start.

Kyle Schwarber and company have smacked the sixth-most long balls while slugging at a .415 clip. Harper will make life even easier, and the Phillies will keep it rolling on Thursday night.

To bet on the Phillies (+137) at BetOnline, click the button below.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Chicago White Sox (-151) vs Baltimore Orioles

The White Sox (33-34) and Orioles (31-39) open a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday. Veteran righty Jonny Cueto (2.95 ERA) gets the nod for Chicago while Baltimore counters with Dean Kremer (2.35).

Luis Robert extended his hitting streak to 13 games yesterday, during which he is 20-for-57 (.351) with three doubles, one home run, 16 RBIs, and 10 runs. He left in the eighth inning but is expected to be back for this game.

Baltimore has struggled in a big way against the Sox, losing a whopping eight straight. In their last 10 meetings, they average a meager three runs per game and give up double that number. Further, they have lost seven of 10 facing American League Central clubs.

Johnny Cueto will have zero issues navigating the Orioles lineup, which ranks 24th in OBP and score the sixth-fewest runs per game. Trust the White Sox to handle business and come away with the W.

To bet on the White Sox (-151) at BetOnline, click the button below.