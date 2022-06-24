Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 24

We break down the best MLB bets on this busy day of action with expert analysis and a prediction on three matchups for June 24. Read on for betting offers and a breakdown of the odds as well as a preview of our best bets today.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Philadelphia Phillies (-123) vs San Diego Padres

Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 24)

Yesterday was a tough day on the betting circuit with two of our three selections falling. For the best MLB bets today, we run with two plus-money dogs and tag that with a favorite. Read on for our prediction and as well as bonus cash and free offers.

Best MLB Bets Today: Philadelphia Phillies (-123) vs San Diego Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres clash in Game 2 of their four-game set at Petco Park. The Phillies (36-34) will start right-hander Aaron Nola. The Padres (44-27) counter with rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

Nola carries a 3.11 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and a 99/11 K/BB ratio over 89 ⅔ innings into this tilt against the Padres. He is 2-3 with a 3.38 ERA in seven career meetings vs. San Diego but did not pitch back in May when these clubs last met.

MacKenzie Gore (3.64 ERA) allowed three hits with four strikeouts in three innings of relief against the Phillies on May 17. He has given up 14 runs on 14 hits and seven walks in 6 ⅓ innings over his last two starts. Through his four previous appearances before that, Gore gave up only one run on 11 hits and eight walks with 29 strikeouts in 22 innings.

Considering how much Gore is struggling through mid-June, and Nola pitching the best baseball of his career, the Phillies are a strong option tonight as slight favorites.

MLB Picks Today: Milwaukee Brewers (+130) vs Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers clash in the opening contest of this three-game set. Alek Manoah (2.00 ERA) toes the rubber for Toronto while Milwaukee counters with right-hander Adrian Houser (4.24).

Manoah had his worst appearance of the season last week, getting humbled for four runs on six hits against the Yankees. This is Manoah’s first career start against Milwaukee. He is 1-1 with a 6.91 ERA in three career matchups facing National League foes.

Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser takes the hill for his 14th start. He gave up three runs over six innings last week against the Reds, earning a win. He has been unlucky through his starts, allowing nine unearned runs.

Considering how well Manoah’s been pitching this season, the line in this game is fishy. According to oddshark, 95% of the public is on the Toronto money line, but the market has yet to respond.

Sharp money is on the Brew Crew in this one.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Cleveland Guardians (+111) vs Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians open a three-game series at Progressive Field. Nick Pivetta (3.31 ERA) will toe the rubber for Boston while Cleveland counters with righty Cal Quantrill (3.77).

Cleveland is playing their best baseball of the season, winning seven of their last nine games. They are on a 17-5 rampage over their last 22 games, tying the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central.

This will be Nick Pivetta’s first career start against Cleveland. He is coming off back-to-back wins over the Oakland Athletics on June 14 and the St. Louis Cardinals this past Sunday, having allowed a total of two runs in 15 innings during those outings.

The Guardians are averaging a robust 4.6 runs per game in June, and have won 17 of their last 22 games, including four of five at Progressive Field. As long as Cal Quantrill can deliver five-plus innings of work, look for the Guardians to come out on top in Game 1 of this series.

