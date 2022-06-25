Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 25

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets for today and give you expert analysis on three picks for June 25. There is a busy slate of games this weekend, and we have three selections to help you make a profit.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, New York Mets (-139) vs Miami Marlins

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 25)

For this busy slate of games, we give you two favorites to go along with a plus-money dog to round out the betting angle. Read on for a preview of the best MLB bets today, with a prediction and free bonus offers to get you in on the action.

Best MLB Bets Today: New York Mets (-139) vs Miami Marlins

The New York Mets (46-26) and Miami Marlins (32-37) clash in Game 2 of their three-game series. The Mets will trot out righty Chris Bassitt (4.03 ERA) while the Marlins counter with struggling southpaw Taylor Rogers (5.83).

Taylor Rogers has fared well in his career against the Mets in his career but struggled in a start early last week. They beat him 6-0 as Rogers allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings. The Marlins are just 4-9 this year when Rogers starts. He has not lasted six innings since April 28th.

Bassitt faced the Marlins last week as well, giving up three runs in 6 ⅓ innings of work. New York has had the Marlins’ number this season, winning four of their last five.

This is an encore performance for both pitchers, facing each respective club for the second time in a week. Look for Bassitt to have the upper hand again and the Mets to scratch out a win.

MLB Picks Today: Colorado Rockies (+161) vs Minnesota Twins

The Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins clash in Game 2 of their three-game set at Target Field Saturday evening. The Rockies are expected to send right-hander Antonio Senzatela (4.42 ERA) to the hill for his 12th start. The Twins counter with veteran righty Chris Archer (3.44).

Archer is 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA in three career starts against the Rockies. He picked up the loss in his last start on Sunday, a 7-1 loss at Arizona where he allowed two runs on three hits. He has yet to complete six innings in any of his 11 starts.

Senzatela has been strong for Colorado this season, albeit while pitching half his games at Coors. Over his last three starts (18 innings) he has a 2.50 ERA and shut down the Padres, Guardians, and Giants in the process.

Colorado opens as a big dog, but they are a sneaky good team from the dish. They do not jack a lot of homers (23rd) but they lead the Majors in batting average. Archer is unable to pitch deep into games anymore, and as long as Senzatela limits the damage, this looks like a Rocky Mountain victory.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Los Angeles Angels (-132) vs Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in the second game of a three-game set at Angel Stadium. Seattle will start rookie Logan Gilbert (2.28 ERA) while the Angels counter with left-hander Patrick Sandoval (2.70 ERA).

Sandoval is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in five career starts vs. Seattle. He faced them last week, getting a no-decision after giving up one run and four hits over six innings. Logan Gilbert also started that game, giving up two runs on four hits. He has a 3.74 ERA in four career starts against the Halos.

These clubs are certainly familiar with one another, and both arms will get a second time around the order. Seattle is bottom five in runs per game and slugging at an unacceptable .381 clip. They allow the third-most home runs (90) and are underachieving in a big way this year with a 33-39 record.

Trust Sandoval to deliver another strong performance and the Halos to win Game 2 of this series.

