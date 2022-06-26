Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 26

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets today to give you the best chance at a profit. We have a full slate of baseball action today, with expert picks and a prediction on three games. Read on for the best MLB bets for today, June 26.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Detroit Tigers (+115) vs Arizona Diamondbacks at BetOnline.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

Click here to get your free bets and MLB betting offer Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your $1,000 MLB betting bonus, plus two $25 free bets Place your free bets on the MLB games today at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Sites for Sports Betting in the US

The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Betting

RELATED: The Best MLB Betting Sites

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 26)

Yesterday the Mets helped salvage a tough day on our best bets. Two plus-money underdogs and a public favorite will be featured for today’s weekend games, with expert analysis and free bonus offers to get you in on the action.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks Promotions

Best MLB Bets Today: Detroit Tigers (+115) vs Arizona Diamondbacks

The Detroit Tigers (28-43) and Arizona Diamondbacks (32-41) clash in the final game of their three-game set. Detroit took the first two games and will start Beau Briske (4.07 ERA) looking for a sweep. Arizona counters with left-hander Dallas Keuchel.

Keuchel signed a minor league deal with the Snakes after he was released by the White Sox. Dallas is 5-4 with a 4.79 ERA in 14 career games (12 starts) against the Tigers. He has not been particularly sharp this season. His most recent major league start came on May 26 when he allowed six runs on seven hits in a 16-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Arizona has lost 14 of their last 20 games and seems headed towards another painful losing season. The Tigers are bad, but Keuchel has been extremely hittable with his decreased velocity and aging slider.

Roll with the boys in the D here.

To bet on the Tigers (+115) at BetOnline, click the button below.

MLB Picks Today: San Francisco Giants (-147) vs Cincinnati Reds

The San Francisco Giants (39-32) and Cincinnati Reds (24-47) battle in the rubber match of their three-game series. San Fran will trot out Anthony DeSclafani (7.71 ERA) to the hill while the Reds counter with Tyler Mahle (4.57).

San Francisco has been a thorn in Mahle’s side since he entered the league. He has never beaten the Giants, going 0-3 with a 6.56 ERA in five career starts. He’s 0-2 with a 6.14 ERA in two lifetime starts at Oracle Park. He allowed a season-high 12 hits in six innings in an 8-2 home loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last appearance Tuesday.

Anthony DeSclafani is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two appearances against the Reds. He has struggled this season after missing two months with ankle inflammation. Cincinnati has lost seven of its last eight games and looks lifeless at the plate.

Trust the Giants to dominate here and take Game 3 of this series.

To bet on the Giants (-147) at BetOnline, click the button below.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Seattle Mariners (+122) vs Los Angeles Angels

The Seattle Mariners (34-39) and Los Angeles Angels (34-40) meet in the final game of a three-game set at Angel Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Mariners are expected to send left-hander Marco Gonzales (3.33 ERA) to the mound for his 15th start while the Halos counter with lefty Jose Suarez (5.00).

Gonzales is 9-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 18 career starts against the Angels. He has yet to strike out more than five batters in every one of his 11 starts this season. With that said, he has pitched well and brings a solid 3.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 42/27 K/BB ratio into this start against LA.

Los Angeles has lost a staggering 13 of their last 16 home games. With the amount of talent on their roster, they have underachieved in a big way this year, and Suarez is another unproven arm being thrust into the fire.

Seattle will batter the youngster here with Gonzales limiting the Angels as he has done throughout his career. Take Seattle to win.

To bet on the Mariners (+122) at BetOnline, click the button below.