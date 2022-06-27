Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 27

Today we break down the best MLB bets with expert picks and insight to make you a profit. We have nine games on this June 27 Monday slate, and we break down three matchups with a preview and prediction.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Los Angeles Angels (-135) vs Chicago White Sox at BetOnline.

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 27)

On this Monday, June 27, we have a shorter selection of MLB matchups to choose from. We look at two short favorites, and couple them with a plus-money dog to give you the best chance at coming out on top. Read on for a preview of the games with free betting offers and bonus cash.

Best MLB Bets Today: Los Angeles Angels (-135) vs Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox (34-37) travel to Angel Stadium to play the first game of a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels (35-40). Right-hander Lucas Giolito (5.40 ERA) toes the rubber for the Sox, while the Halos counter with Noah Syndergaard (3.86).

Giolito is coming off his two worst starts of the year. He gave up eight runs and seven hits in five innings in a loss to the Astros on June 17, and seven runs and 11 hits in five innings in a loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. The 11 hits surrendered by Giolito were easily a season-high, and his ERA has now gone from 2.63 to 5.40 over his last five starts.

Noah Syndergaard will make his 12th start of the year. He is 0-4 with a 5.31 ERA in his last four starts, his last win coming May 24 against the Rangers. He has made two appearances (one start) against the White Sox in his career, allowing one unearned run and five hits in 8 ⅓ innings.

Both pitchers are trending down in this one, but Giolito is impossible to trust at this juncture of the season. Further, Chicago has lost 14 of 20 against the Angels.

MLB Picks Today: Cleveland Guardians (+111) vs Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins (41-33) and Cleveland Guardians (36-32) clash in the first of a pivotal five-game series that will shake up the AL Central standings. Minnesota will start veteran righty Sonny Gray (2.53 ERA) for Game 1, while the Guardians counter with Triston McKenzie (3.51).

Cleveland took two out of three from Minnesota last week but then dropped three straight games to the Boston Red Sox. They were outscored 18-8 in that series.

Minnesota has won three of their last four games and will give Sonny Gray the start in the first game. He has pitched well against the Guardians but struggled on the road, He is 2-3 with a 5.28 ERA in five starts at Progressive Field.

McKenzie has not been sharp against the Twins, but I expect the Guardians to chase Gray out of this game. He faced them twice this season with a 5.40 ERA and a pair of no-decisions.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: St. Louis Cardinals (-125) vs Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins (33-38) and St. Louis Cardinals (41-34) open a three-game series at Busch Stadium. The Marlins will start Pablo Lopez (2.61 ERA) while the Cardinals counter with Adam Wainwright (3.32).

Lopez has been sharp against the Cardinals, blanking them for seven innings in his last start. He is 1-1 with a 1.74 ERA in three career starts.

Wainwright has been equally impressive facing the Marlins. He is 7-2 with a 2.99 ERA in 15 career outings against Miami, including 13 starts. He allowed one run on five hits in a win earlier this season.

Miami could be missing Jazz Chisolm and Jorge Soler in this one after they were banged up on the weekend. Wainwright has a good chance to spin six scoreless, with this one being a low-scoring grind-it-out type of contest.

