Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 28

We have a huge slate of baseball, and we break down the best MLB bets today with expert analysis and insight. Read on for a preview of three matchups, with a prediction and bonus offers to get you a profit.

Best MLB Bet Today: Philadelphia Phillies (-114) vs Team_B

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 28)

We had an off day yesterday, but we have two more favorites with another plus-money dog for today, June 28. Check out our best three MLB bets below, with a breakdown of the odds and matchups.

Best MLB Bets Today: Philadelphia Phillies (-114) vs Atlanta Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies (39-35) and Atlanta Braves (42-32) begin a three-game series Tuesday. Philadelphia will start right-hander Zack Wheeler (2.77 ERA) while Atlanta counters with veteran righty Charlie Morton (4.84).

Philadelphia has won 18 of its last 24 games, including winning streaks of nine and five games. The Phillies won three of four against the Padres in San Diego, but Bryce Harper fractured his left thumb on the weekend and will be out indefinitely.

Zack Wheeler dominated the Braves earlier this season, striking out a season-high 10 over 6 ⅔ innings. He is 9-7 with a 3.20 ERA in 22 career starts against Atlanta.

Charlie Morton gave up four runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings during a no-decision against the Phillies on May 25. He is 5-5 with a 4.78 ERA in 13 career starts against Philadelphia.

These clubs are familiar with one another, but Wheeler has a knack for this Braves lineup.

MLB Picks Today: Boston Red Sox (+129) vs Toronto Blue Jays

The Red Sox (42-32) and Blue Jays (41-32) continue their three-game series with Game 2 Tuesday evening. Boston will start right-hander Michael Wacha (2.34 ERA) while Toronto counters with Ross Stripling (3.08).

Toronto ended Boston’s seven-game winning streak Monday with a 7-2 win. The Red Sox had won 19 of their last 24 games before the setback.

Ross Stripling has struggled against the Sox throughout his career. He allowed one run in five innings against the Red Sox and did not factor in the decision on April 27. He is 2-3 with a 6.62 ERA in seven career starts against Boston.

Boston has won 12 of their last 15 away from home and should be able to tag Stripling for four or more runs in Game 2 of this series. Roll with the Sox as a plus-money dog.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Washington Nationals (-108) vs Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates (29-44) and Washington Nationals 28-48) do battle in Game 2 of their three-game set at Nationals Park. Pittsburgh will start veteran southpaw Jose Quintana (3.60 ERA) while Washington counters with left-hander Patrick Corbin (6.60).

Patrick Corbin has been a shell of his former self this season. He comes in with a bloated 6.60 ERA and 1.79 WHIP but has performed admirably against the Pirates. He is 4-2 with a 3.14 ERA in career starts.

Jose Quintana has yet to win since May 9 and is 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA in two career starts against the Nationals. Pittsburgh has been horrid on the road, dropping 11 of its last 12. To make matters worse, they have lost nine of their last 11 at Nationals Park.

Washington has won five of their last seven and has scored an average of 4.80 runs in their last 10 contests against the Bucs. Trust Corbin to not completely melt down here, and the Nats to come out on top.

