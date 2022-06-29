MLB News and Rumors

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 29

Jason Raffoul

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets today with expert insight and analysis to make you a profit. Get the best baseball bets for today, June 29, with a prediction along with free bonus offers to get you in on the action.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Seattle Mariners (-132) vs Baltimore Orioles at BetOnline.

Best MLB Bet Today: Seattle Mariners (-132) at BetOnline

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

  1. Click here to get your free bets and MLB betting offer
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55
  3. Get your $1,000 MLB betting bonus, plus two $25 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on the MLB games today at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Sites for Sports Betting in the US

The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Betting

Sites Highlights Register
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Promo Code Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

RELATED: The Best MLB Betting Sites

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 29)

Today we have a full slate of MLB games to give you the best bets for June 29. Read on for a preview and prediction of our selections, which include two house favorites to pair with a big plus-money underdog.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks Promotions

Best MLB Bets Today: Seattle Mariners (-132) vs Baltimore Orioles

Bet Baltimore Orioles Seattle Mariners Play
Moneyline +122 -132 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-174) -1.5 (+154) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8(-112) Under 8(-108) BetOnline logo

The Baltimore Orioles (35-41) and Seattle Mariners (35-41) meet in the rubber match of their three-game set. Austin Voth (7.81 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles, while the Mariners counter with right-hander Chris Flexen (4.31 ERA).

Baltimore needs help in their rotation, hence the reason Voth has been thrust into a starting role. He has 24 career starts but has not been sharp this season. The 29-year-old has a bloated 7.81 ERA and 1.92 WHIP over 27+ innings.

Seattle has won six of their last eight games and got help with the acquisition of Carlos Santana from the Royals two days ago. He had four home runs and 21 RBI in 52 games for KC but has a chance to vastly improve on that in a much better lineup.

These clubs split the first two games of this series, but look for Flexen to outpitch the unproven and erratic Voth.

To bet on the Mariners (-132) at BetOnline, click the button below.

Bet on Seattle Mariners (-132) for Free at BetOnline

 

MLB Picks Today: San Diego Padres (-130) vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Bet San Diego Padres Arizona Diamondbacks Play
Moneyline -130 +120 BetOnline logo
Run Line -1.5 (+120) +1.5 (-140) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5(-105) Under 8.5(-115) BetOnline logo

 

San Diego (45-31) and Arizona (34-41) meet in the second of a short two-game series at Chase Field. The Padres will start right-hander Mike Clevinger (3.52 ERA) while the Diamondbacks counter with veteran lefty Madison Bumgarner (3.75).

The Padres suffered an embarrassing loss to the Snakes yesterday, surrendering a 6-0 lead and losing 7-6 in the ninth. Tuesday night was the fifth time this season that the Padres lost a game they led entering the eighth inning.

Clevinger faced the Diamondbacks on June 22, holding them to one run on four hits and two walks, with three strikeouts over four innings. He has completed five innings only once this season since coming back from Tommy John surgery, but he has been effective with a 3.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.

Southpaw Madison Bumgarner toed the rubber in that same game last week, giving up six runs on nine hits with four strikeouts. He is 0-4 with a 6.68 ERA in seven starts against the Padres since heading to the Diamondbacks before the 2020 season.

After an embarrassing loss, take the Padres to overwhelm Bumgarner again and come away with an easy win.

To bet on the Padres (-130) at BetOnline, click the button below.

Bet on San Diego Padres (-130) at BetOnline

 

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Detroit Tigers (+188) vs San Francisco Giants

Bet Detroit Tigers San Francisco Giants Play
Moneyline +188 -205 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-117) -1.5 (-103) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8(-115) Under 8(-105) BetOnline logo

 

The Detroit Tigers (28-45) and San Francisco Giants (40-33) face off in Game 2 of their interleague series at Oracle Park. Rony Garcia (4.57 ERA) toes the rubber for the Tigers while the Giants run with left-hander Alex Wood (5.05).

Garcia is coming off his best appearance of the season, giving up one run on three hits in a win over the Diamondbacks. He is set to make his seventh consecutive start after opening the year in the bullpen. He was winless with a 7.00 ERA in the first four but has since logged consecutive wins allowing a total of four runs over 11 ⅓ innings.

Alex Wood was torched last week against Atlanta, giving up a whopping six runs in just one inning of work. His ERA jumped from 4.32 to 5.05 in the disappointing effort. This will be the first time Alex Wood faces the Tigers.

Detroit comes in as a heavy dog, but they outhit San Fran 10-7 yesterday in a tough-luck loss and get arguably their worst starter in Wood. Look for Garcia to duplicate last week’s performance and the Tigers to get a road W.

To bet on the Tigers (+188) at BetOnline, click the button below

 

Bet on Detroit Tigers (+188) at BetOnline
Topics  
MLB News and Rumors

Jason Raffoul

Jason is a life-long sports fan and experienced bettor that brings an analytical approach to sports betting. Armed with a bachelor's degree and an understanding of the nuances of sports, Jason makes profitable picks and is not afraid to bet against the public. His work can also be found at StatSalt, Winners and Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Jason Raffoul

Jason Raffoul

Jason is a life-long sports fan and experienced bettor that brings an analytical approach to sports betting. Armed with a bachelor's degree and an understanding of the nuances of sports, Jason makes profitable picks and is not afraid to bet against the public. His work can also be found at StatSalt, Winners and Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Jason Raffoul

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 29

Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 29)
Jon Conahan  •  2h
News
MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tonight June 29
jamesboutros  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
5 MLB Managers on the Hot Seat in 2022
Jeremy Freeborn  •  12h
MLB News and Rumors
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 28
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 28 2022
MLB News and Rumors
how to bet on the houston astros in texas
MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 28)
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 28 2022
MLB News and Rumors
how to bet on the boston red sox in Massachusetts
Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 28
Jason Raffoul  •  Jun 28 2022
More MLB News and Rumors News