Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 29

In this article, we break down the best MLB bets today with expert insight and analysis to make you a profit. Get the best baseball bets for today, June 29, with a prediction along with free bonus offers to get you in on the action.

Take our Best MLB Bet Today, Seattle Mariners (-132) vs Baltimore Orioles at BetOnline.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

Click here to get your free bets and MLB betting offer Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your $1,000 MLB betting bonus, plus two $25 free bets Place your free bets on the MLB games today at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Sites for Sports Betting in the US

The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Betting

RELATED: The Best MLB Betting Sites

Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Predictions and Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 29)

Today we have a full slate of MLB games to give you the best bets for June 29. Read on for a preview and prediction of our selections, which include two house favorites to pair with a big plus-money underdog.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks Promotions

Best MLB Bets Today: Seattle Mariners (-132) vs Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles (35-41) and Seattle Mariners (35-41) meet in the rubber match of their three-game set. Austin Voth (7.81 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles, while the Mariners counter with right-hander Chris Flexen (4.31 ERA).

Baltimore needs help in their rotation, hence the reason Voth has been thrust into a starting role. He has 24 career starts but has not been sharp this season. The 29-year-old has a bloated 7.81 ERA and 1.92 WHIP over 27+ innings.

Seattle has won six of their last eight games and got help with the acquisition of Carlos Santana from the Royals two days ago. He had four home runs and 21 RBI in 52 games for KC but has a chance to vastly improve on that in a much better lineup.

These clubs split the first two games of this series, but look for Flexen to outpitch the unproven and erratic Voth.

To bet on the Mariners (-132) at BetOnline, click the button below.

MLB Picks Today: San Diego Padres (-130) vs Arizona Diamondbacks

San Diego (45-31) and Arizona (34-41) meet in the second of a short two-game series at Chase Field. The Padres will start right-hander Mike Clevinger (3.52 ERA) while the Diamondbacks counter with veteran lefty Madison Bumgarner (3.75).

The Padres suffered an embarrassing loss to the Snakes yesterday, surrendering a 6-0 lead and losing 7-6 in the ninth. Tuesday night was the fifth time this season that the Padres lost a game they led entering the eighth inning.

Clevinger faced the Diamondbacks on June 22, holding them to one run on four hits and two walks, with three strikeouts over four innings. He has completed five innings only once this season since coming back from Tommy John surgery, but he has been effective with a 3.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.

Southpaw Madison Bumgarner toed the rubber in that same game last week, giving up six runs on nine hits with four strikeouts. He is 0-4 with a 6.68 ERA in seven starts against the Padres since heading to the Diamondbacks before the 2020 season.

After an embarrassing loss, take the Padres to overwhelm Bumgarner again and come away with an easy win.

To bet on the Padres (-130) at BetOnline, click the button below.

Best MLB Bets Tonight: Detroit Tigers (+188) vs San Francisco Giants

The Detroit Tigers (28-45) and San Francisco Giants (40-33) face off in Game 2 of their interleague series at Oracle Park. Rony Garcia (4.57 ERA) toes the rubber for the Tigers while the Giants run with left-hander Alex Wood (5.05).

Garcia is coming off his best appearance of the season, giving up one run on three hits in a win over the Diamondbacks. He is set to make his seventh consecutive start after opening the year in the bullpen. He was winless with a 7.00 ERA in the first four but has since logged consecutive wins allowing a total of four runs over 11 ⅓ innings.

Alex Wood was torched last week against Atlanta, giving up a whopping six runs in just one inning of work. His ERA jumped from 4.32 to 5.05 in the disappointing effort. This will be the first time Alex Wood faces the Tigers.

Detroit comes in as a heavy dog, but they outhit San Fran 10-7 yesterday in a tough-luck loss and get arguably their worst starter in Wood. Look for Garcia to duplicate last week’s performance and the Tigers to get a road W.

To bet on the Tigers (+188) at BetOnline, click the button below