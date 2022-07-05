Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

With a huge MLB slate on Tuesday, bettors are going to have a chance to make money with us on our MLB player props for the day. Come check them out below to get three picks with great value.

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our three-player props of the day, which include three of the top players in baseball.

MLB player props have quickly become some of the best bets that sports bettors can put money on. Usually, they have great value and that’s something bettors are always looking for.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (July 5): Justin Upton Under 0.5 Total Bases (-105)

With our first MLB player prop of the night, let’s go with Justin Upton of the Seattle Mariners to have under 0.5 total bases. Justin Upton has only played in 14 games at this season in Seattle and there’s an argument to be made that he could be the worst hitter in all of baseball.

He’s currently hitting .129 and has one hit in his last nine at-bats. The Seattle Mariners are going to be taking on Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres, which should be great news for us. Justin Upton has found some success against him throughout his career, but that was when he was one of the better players in the league. He’s had some regression throughout the past few seasons and that’s going to lead to him not getting a hit in this one.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (July 5): Josh Donaldson Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

With our second MLB betting prop of the night, let’s go with Josh Donaldson of the New York Yankees to have over 1.5 total bases. Josh Donaldson hasn’t necessarily had as great of a year as he was hoping for, but he’s found previous success against Jose Quintana and that should help us out here. In 15 at-bats against Jose Quintana throughout his career, Josh Donaldson is currently hitting .400 against and has an average exit velocity of 94 MPH.

Jose Quintana is going to be coming into this one with decent stuff to start the season. He currently has a 3.43 ERA and a 1.29 whip. However, Josh Donaldson mashes left-handed pitching and he should be able to get us a couple of bases here.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (July 5): Juan Soto Over 1.5 Total Bases (+145)

With our final MLB betting prop of the night, let’s go with Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals to have over 1.5 total bases. Although Soto is struggling, he’s still hit 15 home runs on the season. His advanced numbers are also pretty impressive on the year and shows that he is getting a bit unlucky. Soto is going to be coming into this one with a max exit velocity in the 94th percentile, a barrel percentage in the 85th percentile, and an xwOBA in the 96th percentile.

