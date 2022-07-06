Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

With a huge MLB slate on Wednesday, bettors are going to have a chance to make money with us on our MLB player props for the day. Come check them out below to get three picks with great value.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our three-player props of the day, which include three of the top players in baseball.

MLB player props have quickly become some of the best bets that sports bettors can put money on. Usually, they have great value and that’s something bettors are always looking for.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (July 6): Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Bet Over Under Play Odds +105 -140

With our first MLB player prop of the night, let’s go with Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians have over 1.5 total bases. The Cleveland Guardians are going to be taking on the Detroit Tigers and Michael Pineda. In Jose Ramirez’s career, he’s found some success against Michael Pineda as he has an average exit velocity of nearly 90 MPH in nine plate appearances.

On the season, Jose Ramirez might be one of the best hitters in all of baseball. He’s currently hitting .289 and has already belted 16 home runs. Furthermore, he’s been able to get a hit in each of his last two games and is seeing the ball pretty well. It’s the perfect time for him to continue his hot stretch and solidify himself as an American League All-Star starter.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (July 6): Ian Happ Over 0.5 Total Bases (-120)

Bet Over Under Play Odds -120 -110

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs to have over 0.5 total bases. The Cubs are going to be taking on Corbin Burnes and although Burnes is arguably the best pitcher in all of baseball, Ian Happ has actually done decently throughout his career against him. In 18 plate appearances, he’s managed to have an average exit velocity of 95.5 MPH. Ian Happ typically swings the bat well against the Brewers throughout his career and he’s coming off a game where he went 2-4 against them and also was able to drive in a run.

Corbin Burnes might come out and potentially even throw a no-hitter because he is simply just that good. However, Ian Happ should at least be able to hit some balls hard here and possibly get us one hit.

RELATED: Top 5 MLB Games Today

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (July 6): AJ Pollock Over 0.5 Total Bases (-165)

Bet Over Under Play Odds -165 +125

With our final MLB player prop of the day, let’s go with AJ Pollock of the Chicago White Sox have over 0.5 total bases. AJ Pollock is one of the best pure hitters in the league and although he hasn’t had a great season as he’s only hitting .242, he’s managed to get a hit in each of his last two games against the Twins. The Twins have found success this season, but that’s because of what they’ve done on the offensive side of the ball.

If the old AJ Pollock is going to show up for us here, he’s going to be able to at least get one knock. His batting average is one of the worst that he’s had throughout his career, which means that it’s likely that he’s going to be able to find some success sometime in the near future if things go as planned.

More MLB Betting Offers