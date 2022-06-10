MLB

Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
There are going to be plenty of MLB games on Friday to secure us some money with our MLB player props. Continue reading below to get our best player props of the day.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include two of the top players in all of baseball.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 10): Zac Gallen Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-110)

To begin the season, Zac Gallen has been one of the best pitchers in baseball.

He is currently 4-1 on the mound for his Arizona Diamondbacks squad with a 2.40 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. His strikeout numbers haven’t been outstanding in the last few games, but he was able to hit the seven strikeout mark numerous times before that. The Philadelphia Phillies also have the seventh-highest strikeout rate in MLB, with 8.84 per game.

Take Gallen to have over 6.5 strikeouts.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Zac Gallen -110 +100 BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays Today

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 10): Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Totals Bases (-110)

For our final pick of the day, let’s go with Aaron judge to have over 1.5 total bases. When looking at the season that Aaron Judge has had, it is easy to see why people think that he has a chance to be the MVP this season. Judge is also one of the best hitters in all of baseball against left-handed pitching and that is what the New York Yankees are going to be facing in Wade Miley.

Throughout the season, Judge is currently hitting .310 and has already belted 22 home runs. For him to only have over 1.5 total bases with these odds, it seems like the pick of the night.

Take Judge to have over 1.5 total bases.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Aaron Judge -110 +110 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Starting Pitchers Today

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
