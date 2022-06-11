Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

There are going to be plenty of MLB games on Saturday to make us some money with our MLB player props. Continue reading below to get our best MLB props of the day.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include two of the top players in baseball.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 11): Hunter Greene Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Hunter Greene has struck out eight hitters in his previous two outings, and there’s a good chance that he’ll do it again. We just need five strikeouts for him to cash, and he’s already hit that mark in all but one of his starts this season.

Because of his 100-plus MPH fastball, he has a lot of swing-and-miss and is able to get a ton of strikeouts. He has a whiff rate in the 88th percentile and his fastball velocity is in the 99th percentile. His fastball isn’t flat either, as he now has a fastball spin rate in the 83rd percentile.

Take Greene to have over 4.5 strikeouts.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Hunter Greene -150 +110 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays Today

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 11): Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Totals Bases (-110)

Aaron Judge wasn’t able to come through for us on Friday night and it was simply just a bad pick by me. Judge did have some impressive numbers against left-handed pitching in the past, but has struggled recently against them.

With Judge and the Yankees taking on Matt Swarmer on Saturday, it feels like a much better time to back him to have over 1.5 total bases. Swarmer has looked decent throughout his short MLB career, with a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings pitched this season. However, Aaron Judge is one of the best in the game and whoever is on the mound is never safe.

Take Judge to have over 1.5 total bases.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Aaron Judge -110 +110 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Starting Pitchers Today

Topics  
Linkedin

Linkedin
