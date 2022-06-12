MLB

Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

There are going to be many MLB games on Sunday to make us money with our MLB player props. Continue reading below to get our best MLB props of the day.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include two of the top players in baseball.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 12): Justin Verlander Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-125)

Justin Verlander has struck out over 6.5 batters in two of his previous four starts and is coming off a performance in which he struck out 12. He did so against a faltering Seattle Mariners team that nonetheless boasts an above-average lineup. Verlander has a 2.13 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 71.2 innings pitched this season, with 73 strikeouts.

The Houston Astros will face the Miami Marlins, and despite being one of baseball’s more fun teams and coming off back-to-back excellent wins against the Astros, the Marlins still strike out the fifth most times per game (8.91).

Take Verlander to have over 6.5 strikeouts.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Justin Verlander -125 +110 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays Today

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 12): Mike Trout Over 1.5 Totals Bases (-120)

Mike Trout is coming off a game in which he went 3-4 with two home runs against the New York Mets. Trout has faced Taijuan Walker 16 times in his career, with a .625 batting average (10-16).

For the previous several weeks, the Los Angeles Angels have been one of baseball’s most disappointing teams, but they are now hoping to get back on track, having won two of their last three games. Trout has been a significant reason for their resurgence.

Take Trout to have over 1.5 total bases.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Mike Trout -110 +110 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Starting Pitchers Today

