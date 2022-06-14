Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

There are going to be plenty of MLB games on Tuesday to make us money with our MLB player props. Check out our two props of the day below.

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include two of the top players in baseball.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 14): Chris Bassitt Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Let’s run with Chris Bassitt to over 5.5 strikeouts on Tuesday. When you look at the Milwaukee Brewers’ recent performance, it’s clear that they’ve been struggling, and a large part of that is due to their inability to produce on the offensive side of the ball.

Everyone expected the Brewers to have one of the worst offenses in baseball, but it has been even worse than many predicted.

Milwaukee has won only two of their previous ten games, and with Chris Bassitt getting the start here, he should continue to dominate an already struggling squad. The Brewers have struck out 545 times this season, which ranks them fourth in all of baseball.

Take Bassitt to have over 5.5 strikeouts.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Chris Bassitt -135 +110

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 14): Tony Gonsolin Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)

For our final pick tonight, let’s go with Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers to have over 5.5 strikeouts. When looking at the type of season Tony Gonsolin has had, it’s evident that he’s been one of the better pitchers in the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation this season.

Gonsolin is currently 7-0 with a 0.86 WHIP and a 1.58 ERA. In three of his last five outings, he’s hit this strikeout mark. The Los Angeles Angels are also striking out the second most times per game in baseball at 9.20.

Take Gonsolin to have over 5.5 strikeouts.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Tony Gonsolin -160 +120

