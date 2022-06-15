MLB

Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
With many MLB games on Wednesday, bettors are going to have a chance to make money with us on our MLB player props for the day. Come check them out below to get a few picks with great value.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our three-player props of the day, which include three of the top players in baseball.

MLB player props have quickly become some of the best bets that sports bettors can put money on. Usually, they have great value and that’s something bettors are always looking for.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 15): Tyler Anderson Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+120)

Despite having one of the more interesting rosters in all of baseball, the Los Angeles Angels are striking out at an insane rate. They’re going to be taking on Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Anderson has been incredible this season.

He’s going to be coming into this one with a 1.02 WHIP and a 3.07 ERA. Throughout 58.2 innings this season, he’s already managed to strike out 55 hitters. He doesn’t have any experience against the Los Angeles Angels this season, but throughout his career, he’s pitched against them a good amount. He’s held hitters in the Los Angeles Angels lineup to only an 86.6 MPH exit velocity and has a strikeout percentage of 20%.

On the season, the Los Angeles Angels are going to be coming in with the second-most strikeouts in all of baseball as they’ve already struck out 594 times throughout the year. Tyler Anderson is going to be coming into this one after a disappointing start against the Chicago White Sox, but the analytics don’t show that he’s going to regress at all this year.

Take Anderson to have over 5.5 strikeouts.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Tyler Anderson +120 -130 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays Today

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 15): Luis Castillo Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to be taking on the Cincinnati Reds and although the Reds have been one of the worst teams in baseball to start the season, they’re going to throw Luis Castillo and he’s one of the better arms in the league. Castillo is going to be coming into this one with a 3.23 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. His strikeout numbers are a bit down on the season as he has 37 in 39 innings. Throughout his career, he’s managed to strike out 817 through 746.1 innings. However, the reason behind this pick, and even though his strikeout numbers are down, is because the  Arizona Diamondbacks are going to be coming into this one with the third most strikeouts in all of baseball.

There are a few ways to look at strikeout props and one of those things that we have to think about is how many runs these teams are scoring. The Diamondbacks aren’t scoring many runs this year, which means Luis Castillo shouldn’t be in much trouble and isn’t going to get pulled early. Throughout his past three games, he’s been able to hit the strikeout mark in two of them.

Take Castillo to have over 5.5 strikeouts.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Luis Castillo -130 +100 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Starting Pitchers Today

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 15): Kyle Tucker Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Kyle Tucker is one of the best hitters in baseball and his advanced stats back it up. He’s going to be coming into this one with a max exit velocity that’s ranked in the 79th percentile, an xwOBA that ranks in the 94th percentile, and an xBA that ranks in the 90th percentile.

His basic stats are also impressive throughout the season as he will be coming into this one with a .260 batting average and has already belted 12 home runs on the season. Considering that we just need him to get a double in this one, it feels like a good time to take him. He already has nine doubles on the season and a slugging percentage of .485.

Take Tucker to have over 1.5 total bases.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Kyle Tucker +110 -150 BetOnline logo

Topics  
MLB
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

