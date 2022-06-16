Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

With many MLB games on Thursday, bettors are going to have a chance to make money with us on our MLB player props for the day. Come check them out below to get three picks with great value.

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our three-player props of the day, which include three of the top players in baseball.

MLB player props have quickly become some of the best bets that sports bettors can put money on. Usually, they have great value and that’s something bettors are always looking for.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 16): Kevin Gausman Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)

Bet Over Under Play Odds +105 -135

With our first player pick of the day, let’s go with Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays to have over 6.5 strikeouts against the Baltimore Orioles. Has been sensational throughout the season as he’s already managed to strike out 77 hitters in 72 innings. The strikeout numbers are a bit down throughout the last three games as he’s had four, three, and five in his last three outings, but before that, his strikeout stuff was elite.

The Baltimore Orioles have also struck out 575 times already this season, which ranks with the fourth most in all of baseball. Throughout their past three games against the Toronto Blue Jays, they’re averaging 9.3 strikeouts per game.

When looking at Kevin Gausman’s advanced stats on the season, him having swing-and-miss type of stuff on Thursday seems likely. He has a chase rate in the 99th percentile, an above-average fastball velocity, and a K% that’s in the 77th percentile.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 16): Shohei Ohtani Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-105)

Bet Over Under Play Odds -105 -125

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels are going to be taking on the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. Although Shohei hasn’t found too much success against the current Mariners lineup throughout his career, it’s a good time to back him. Every hitter that he’s faced in the Seattle Mariners’ current lineup has at least gotten a hit against him in less than six at-bats.

Otani has had elite strike-out stuff throughout the season, including his most recent outing where he had six strikeouts in seven innings pitched. On the season, he has 71 strikeouts in 54.1 innings.

The Seattle Mariners are also striking out the 13th most times in all of baseball as they already have 535 on the year. Shohei’s advanced numbers are also a nasty as he has a chase rate in 90th percentile.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 15): Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Bet Over Under Play Odds -105 -125

Aaron Judge has been the best hitter in baseball to start the season as he’s going to be coming into this one with a .313 batting average and has led the league in home runs with 25. He’s had his struggles against left-handed pitching throughout the year, but he should be able to figure it out here. In his career against Jalen Beeks, he’s 3-6 against him.

Aaron Judge ranks in the 99 percentile in nearly every advanced hitting stat. He has an average exit velocity in the 100th percentile, an xwOBA in the 100th percentile, a barrel percentage in the 100th percentile, a max exit velocity in the 98th percentile, and an xBA in the 99th percentile. He’s been the most elite hitter in his career throughout the season and that should help him continue hitting balls hard.

In his last few games, he’s also been able to get the job done for the New York Yankees as he ended up hitting a homerun on Wednesday. In his last four games, he’s managed to hit three out of the park.

