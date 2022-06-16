MLB News and Rumors

Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

With many MLB games on Thursday, bettors are going to have a chance to make money with us on our MLB player props for the day. Come check them out below to get three picks with great value.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

Sites Highlights Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our three-player props of the day, which include three of the top players in baseball.

MLB player props have quickly become some of the best bets that sports bettors can put money on. Usually, they have great value and that’s something bettors are always looking for.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 16): Kevin Gausman Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)

Bet Over Under Play
Odds +105 -135 BetOnline logo

With our first player pick of the day, let’s go with Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays to have over 6.5 strikeouts against the Baltimore Orioles. Has been sensational throughout the season as he’s already managed to strike out 77 hitters in 72 innings. The strikeout numbers are a bit down throughout the last three games as he’s had four, three, and five in his last three outings, but before that, his strikeout stuff was elite.

The Baltimore Orioles have also struck out 575 times already this season, which ranks with the fourth most in all of baseball. Throughout their past three games against the Toronto Blue Jays, they’re averaging 9.3 strikeouts per game.

When looking at Kevin Gausman’s advanced stats on the season, him having swing-and-miss type of stuff on Thursday seems likely. He has a chase rate in the 99th percentile, an above-average fastball velocity, and a K% that’s in the 77th percentile.

Bet on Gausman (+105) at BetOnline

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 16): Shohei Ohtani Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-105)

Bet Over Under Play
Odds -105 -125 BetOnline logo

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels are going to be taking on the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. Although Shohei hasn’t found too much success against the current Mariners lineup throughout his career, it’s a good time to back him. Every hitter that he’s faced in the Seattle Mariners’ current lineup has at least gotten a hit against him in less than six at-bats.

Otani has had elite strike-out stuff throughout the season, including his most recent outing where he had six strikeouts in seven innings pitched. On the season, he has 71 strikeouts in 54.1 innings.

The Seattle Mariners are also striking out the 13th most times in all of baseball as they already have 535 on the year. Shohei’s advanced numbers are also a nasty as he has a chase rate in 90th percentile.

Bet on Shohei (-105 ) at BetOnline

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays Today

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 15): Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Bet Over Under Play
Odds -105 -125 BetOnline logo

Aaron Judge has been the best hitter in baseball to start the season as he’s going to be coming into this one with a .313 batting average and has led the league in home runs with 25. He’s had his struggles against left-handed pitching throughout the year, but he should be able to figure it out here. In his career against Jalen Beeks, he’s 3-6 against him.

Aaron Judge ranks in the 99 percentile in nearly every advanced hitting stat. He has an average exit velocity in the 100th percentile, an xwOBA in the 100th percentile, a barrel percentage in the 100th percentile, a max exit velocity in the 98th percentile, and an xBA in the 99th percentile. He’s been the most elite hitter in his career throughout the season and that should help him continue hitting balls hard.

In his last few games, he’s also been able to get the job done for the New York Yankees as he ended up hitting a homerun on Wednesday. In his last four games, he’s managed to hit three out of the park.

Bet on Judge (-105 ) at BetOnline

More MLB Betting Offers

Sites Highlights Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Register on Bovada
Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | The Best MLB Parlay Bets Today (June 16)

Jon Conahan  •  30min
MLB News and Rumors
MLB Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  39min
MLB News and Rumors
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 15
Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 15 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 15 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  23h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today June 15
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 15 2022
More MLB News and Rumors News