Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

With the MLB season fully underway, there is no better time to make some money on our MLB player prop bets of the day. Continue reading below to get our best player props of the day and secure you some bankroll.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of baseball.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 8): Alek Thomas Under 0.5 Hits (+120)

When you look at Alek Thomas’ year versus right-handed pitching, it’s clear that this kid is going to mash right-handers for the rest of his career. In just 63 at-bats, he’s already blasted four home runs against right-handed pitching, but his left-handed numbers are not where he needs them to be.

Alek Thomas is hitting .185 against left-handed pitching this season, with only five hits in 27 at-bats. Because Mike Minor will be on the mound against him, it feels like a good time to back this.

Take Thomas to have under 0.5 hits.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Alek Thomas -140 +120

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays Today

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 8): Anthony Rizzo Over 1.5 Totals Bases (+110)

The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball throughout the past few months. Their start of the year is nothing short of impressive and Anthony Rizzo has been a major reason why. After an offseason that saw Yankees fans wanting to trade him, Rizzo has already managed to hit 14 home runs.

Not only has he hit 14 home runs, but he’s managed to get at least one hit in every one of the Yankees’ last five games. Because of his ability to leave the yard at any moment, taking him to have over 1.5 total bases for plus odds feels like a great bet.

Take Rizzo to have over 1.5 total bases.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Anthony Rizzo +110 -150

RELATED: MLB Starting Pitchers Today

More MLB Betting Offers