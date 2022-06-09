MLB

Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

There are going to be plenty of MLB games on Thursday to secure us some money with our MLB player props. Continue reading below to get our best player props of the day and secure you some bankroll.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of baseball.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 9): Corbin Burnes Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Corbin Burnes has held hitters in the Philadelphia Phillies lineup to a .222 batting average and he has struck out 34.8 percent of batters. He has at least seven strikeouts in eight of his 11 outings this season. Another thing to consider is that the Philadelphia Phillies have the fifth-highest strikeout rate in baseball, at 8.85 per game.

It’s never easy to get 7.5 strikeouts because if he gives up a couple of runs, he will be removed early, but expect the Brewers to rebound on Thursday and Burnes to dominate.

Take Burnes to have under 7.5 strikeouts.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Corbin Burnes -110 +100

 

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays Today

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 9): Paul Goldschmidt Over 1.5 Totals Bases (+125)

Paul Goldschmidt has undoubtedly had the best season in baseball so far, turning in one of the best months of May in the sport’s history. He’s hitting .341 right now and has smashed left-handed pitching, which he will face on Thursday.

Goldschmidt has a .488 batting average versus left-handed pitchers and three home runs this season. Throughout his career, he’s been known as a lefty killer and that hasn’t changed this year.

Take Goldschmidt to have over 1.5 total bases.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Paul Goldschmidt +125 -165

RELATED: MLB Starting Pitchers Today

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
