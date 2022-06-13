Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

There are going to be plenty of MLB games on Monday to make us money with our MLB player props. Continue reading below to get our best MLB props of the day.

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include two of the top players in baseball.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 13): Aaron Nola Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Aaron Nola is going to be taking on a Miami Marlins team that strikes out almost more than anybody in baseball. He’s had three out of his last five games go over this 6.5 strikeout mark and also hit 6 in his last outing.

Miami is currently striking out 8.86 times per game and also 9.67 times over their last three. Aaron Nola has also been able to pitch a decent amount of innings in most of his outings as he’s thrown at least eight innings in two of his last three starts.

Take Nola to have over 6.5 strikeouts.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 13): Bryce Harper Over 1.5 Totals Bases (+110)

Bryce Harper will be facing an outstanding arm in Sandy Alcantara, but that shouldn’t be a major concern. Harper has a .360 batting average against Sandy Alcantara over the course of his career (9-25). He’s had four extra-base hits in those nine at-bats.

The Philadelphia Phillies have been able to play excellent baseball recently, thanks in large part to Bryce Harper’s outstanding performance this season. After a disappointing loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, they’re 9-1 in their previous ten games and looking to get back on track.

Take Harper to have over 1.5 total bases.

