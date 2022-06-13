MLB

Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
There are going to be plenty of MLB games on Monday to make us money with our MLB player props. Continue reading below to get our best MLB props of the day.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include two of the top players in baseball.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 13): Aaron Nola Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Aaron Nola is going to be taking on a Miami Marlins team that strikes out almost more than anybody in baseball. He’s had three out of his last five games go over this 6.5 strikeout mark and also hit 6 in his last outing.

Miami is currently striking out 8.86 times per game and also 9.67 times over their last three. Aaron Nola has also been able to pitch a decent amount of innings in most of his outings as he’s thrown at least eight innings in two of his last three starts.

Take Nola to have over 6.5 strikeouts.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Aaron Nola -135 +110 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays Today

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 13): Bryce Harper Over 1.5 Totals Bases (+110)

Bryce Harper will be facing an outstanding arm in Sandy Alcantara, but that shouldn’t be a major concern. Harper has a .360 batting average against Sandy Alcantara over the course of his career (9-25). He’s had four extra-base hits in those nine at-bats.

The Philadelphia Phillies have been able to play excellent baseball recently, thanks in large part to Bryce Harper’s outstanding performance this season. After a disappointing loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, they’re 9-1 in their previous ten games and looking to get back on track.

Take Harper to have over 1.5 total bases.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Mike Trout +110 -130 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Starting Pitchers Today

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
