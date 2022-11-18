Best NBA Betting Sites Today: Claim $6,000 in Free Bets For Magic v Bulls & Suns v Jazz

We’ve hooked up with the best NBA betting sites today which have up to $6,000 in free bets to claim for Friday’s NBA games that include Magic v Bulls and Suns v Jazz. Plus, ALL our Sportsbooks will also allow you place your basketball bets in ANY US State.



The first thing to remember to use our special PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ with all our featured NBA betting sites of the day when making your first deposit.

This is simple to do, so let’s show you how – We can get off the mark with a ‘SLAM DUNK’ $1,000 in NBA free bets with BetOnline.



Best NBA Betting Sites Today: Friday November 18, 2022



Once you’ve joined and opened your new BetOnline account, all you need to do is deposit up to a maximum of $2,000 using our unique NBA PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’. You will then get you $1,000 in NBA Sportsbook cash bonuses as BetOnline offer a tasty 50% matched bonus on all first deposits.

Then, with $1000 in NBA free bets in your new account you can use these bonuses on any of today’s NBA matches this Friday 18th November that include the Suns v Jazz and Magic v Bulls.



Join BetOnline HERE Deposit up to $2,000 with code INSIDERS after registering your account Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 You can now start to bet on today’s NBA games

So, by joining with BetOnline – who are one of our top NBA Betting Sites today (Friday 18th Nov) – and then depositing the maximum amount of $2,000, you’ll be rewarded with $1,000 in NBA free bets. It’s a piece of cake!

RELATED: NBA Picks – Our Expert Basketball Picks | Best NBA Live Betting Sites

As we mentioned, don’t forget to use our special NBA PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when making your first deposit and to keep things simple this same promo code works on ALL our NBA Sportsbooks on this page!

TOP HINT – You Don’t Have To Deposit The Full $2,000 With BetOnline To Claim The Free NBA Bet



This is 100% fine – you can still claim this 50% matched deposit offer from BetOnline with an opening lower deposit.

BetOnline will still reward you with a 50% matched bonus on your first deposit up to $1,000 – this DOES NOT have to be the full $2000 initial outlay – just make sure it’s at least their minimum, which is just $50, so this will get you a $25 free bet.

Therefore, it’s not a problem if you can’t ‘max-out’ with the full $2,000. Even a $1,000 first deposit gets you a $500 NBA free bet, or $500 will land you $250 in Sportsbook free bets – you get the picture, it’s just 50% of your first deposit (min $55). However, do note that the BetOnline offer is ONLY ON YOUR FIRST DEPOSIT, so – if you can – try and take full advantage to get the MAX $1,000 free bet.

See our table below with some deposit examples when joining BetOnline.

Deposit

Promo Code

Matched %

Free Bet

Sportsbook $2000 INSIDERS 50% $1000 $1000 INSIDERS 50% $500 $500 INSIDERS 50% $250 $250 INSIDERS 50% $125

Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz Moneyline Betting Odds

The Suns and Jazz have faced-off 193 times in regular season games and it’s a close-run affair with 99 wins for the Suns and 94 for the Jazz.

They last played on April 9, 2022, with that game ending 105:111 to the Suns – a win for Phoenix that has seen them land 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads now.

Moneyline Odds Play Phoenix Suns

TBC Utah Jazz

TBC

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Suns v Jazz

Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls Moneyline Betting Odds

Magic and Bulls have played each other 118 times in regular season games and it’s the Bulls that have the best record with 64 wins to Magic’s 54.

They last met on Feb 2, 2022 and that game ended in a 126:115 victory for the Bulls, meaning Chicago have now won 3 of their last 4 vs Magic.

Moneyline Odds Play Orlando Magic

TBC Chicago Bulls

TBC

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Magic v Bulls

Best NBA Betting Sites Today For Friday Nov 18 Basketball Matches



NBA Games on Friday Nov 18, 2022

Heat v Wizards 4pm

Hornets v Cavaliers 4:30pm

Bucks 76ers 4:30pm

Pacers v Rockets 5pm

Magic v Bulls 5pm

Thunder v Grizzlies 5pm

Nuggets v Mavericks 5:30pm

Celtics v Pelicans 5:30pm

Suns v Jazz 6pm

Knicks v Warriors 7pm

Best NBA Betting Sites of The Day: Claim $5,000 In Sportsbook Free Bets



So, hopefully by now you’ve already got your BetOnline $1,000 bonus – but TOP NEWS as there is still another $5,000 in NBA free bets is just around the corner too!

You can see below four more top US Sportsbooks that made it into our top NBA betting sites today, so you can join these in the same way and claim more NBA free bets to use on today’s basketball games on Friday 18th November 2022. See below their individual offers, but you can use our special PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – with them all.

What If You Live In a State Where You Can’t Place Bets?

RELAX – this is 100% FINE!

If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up to bet on our Offshore sportsbooks on this page and with another $5,000 in NBA free bets to claim you can score another ‘BIG SLAM DUNK’ with the Sportsbooks before you’ve even had a bet on the NBA.

We hope by now, you’ve signed up with BetOnline and landed your $1,000 free bet with BetOnline (details above) – but if you’ve already got an account with BetOnline then we’ve got more NBA free bet options for you.

We don’t want you to miss out on these offers – so we’ve four more respected NBA Sportsbooks to check out and there’s another $5,000 in NBA cash bonuses to be had – again, just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to make sure you qualify for their NBA free bets.

1. Bovada: $750 NBA Free Bet For Friday’s Basketball Matches With Leading NBA Betting Site



Use our special Promo Code INSIDERS on Bovada again when signing up and making a deposit, and they will match your deposit 75%, up to $750 which you can use on today’s NBA games on Friday November 18that include the Magic v Bulls, Nuggets v Mavericks, Suns v Jazz and Wizards v Heat.



Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Everygame: $750 Free NBA Bets For Friday With Top NBA Betting Site





Everygame is another NBA betting Sportsbook you have to get involved with – especially if you are wanting to bet on the NBA Friday evening matches – that include the Heat v Wizards and Bucks v 76ers in action on the court. After signing up, Everygame will reward you with three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take advantage on your first three deposits. Again, just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS.

Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

3. MyBookie: Redeem $1,000 Basketball Free Bets With Top NBA Betting Site Today





Join My Bookie and then you can use the their $1,000 in NBA free bets on any of today’s NBA fixtures, that include the Heat v Wizards, Hornets v Cavaliers and Pacers v Rockets with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ to get this offer.

This is a 50% matched offer – to a max of $1,000 – so you just need to deposit $2,000 in order to get the full $1,000 free bet, or if you can’t deposit that amount just do what you can (min $50) and the guys at MyBookie will match it to 50%.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 (50% matched)

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

4. BetUS: $2,500 In Free NBA Bets For Today’s Basketball Games





BetUS will match your deposit up to a lucrative $2,500, which you can use this free NBA betting bonus money on Friday’s matches and probably have a stack left for the rest of the week’s NBA action! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets