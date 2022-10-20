Best NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses For Thursday 20th October 2022 With $6,500 In NBA Free Bets

It’s NBA all the way this week as the new top-flight basketball season has started with the matches coming thick and fast. We’ve two more offerings tonight that see the Bucks travel to the 76ers, while the Lakers host the Clippers and to help you enjoy the action we’ve a ‘slam dunk’ betting bonanza of $6,500 in NBA free bets for you to use on the games.



Let’s show you how!

To start with, sign-up and make your first deposit on BetOnline to grab your first $1,000 in NBA free bets, which you can then use on tonight’s two games between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers or the local derby between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Best NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses For Thursday 20th October 2022

Sign-up to BetOnline HERE Deposit up to $2,000 with code INSIDERS after registering your account Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 You can now start to bet on tonight’s NBA action

By hooking-up with BetOnline and ‘maxing out’ their opening deposit bonus of $2,000 this will get you $1,000 in NBA free bets to fire at tonight’s two games between the Lakers and Clippers and the 76ers and Bucks – just use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when making your first deposit.

Best NBA Free Bets For Today’s Games

Clippers v Lakers Moneyline Odds

These local Los Angeles sides have faced-off 231 times in regular season games and it’s the Lakers that hold sway in the series with a 150-81 lead.

They last met on July 13, 2022 and that ended in another win for the Lakers 72:83. However, note that the Clippers have actually won four of the last five head-to-heads.

Moneyline Odds Play Los Angeles Clippers

-215 Los Angeles Lakers

+185

Note: Visit Betonline for many more NBA match markets for Clippers vs Lakers

Bucks v 76ers Moneyline Odds

The Bucks and the 76ers have met 219 times in regular season games, with the Milwaukee Bucks having a 116-103 lead in the series so far.

They last meet on March 30, 2022 in a tight game that saw that ended 116:118 in favour of the Bucks. Looking back further in recent head-to-heads games it’s Milwaukee that have the best record – winning 7 of the last 8.

Total Odds Play Milwaukee Bucks

+145 Philadelphia 76ers

-165

Note: Visit Betonline for many more NBA match markets for Bucks vs 76ers

Can I Bet On Clippers v Lakers In California?

If you’re in California or anywhere in the United States, you can bet on today’s Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers game on the sportsbooks listed on this page – as long as you are older than 18.

18 and over

Be in California or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

Can I Bet On Bucks v 76ers In Philadelphia?

If you’re in Philadelphia or anywhere in the United States, you can bet on today’s Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers game on the sportsbooks listed on this page – as long as you are older than 18.

18 and over

Be in Philadelphia or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

Best NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses Reviewed With $6,500 In Free Bets



See below our best NBA sportsbooks for to use on today’s big basketball matches If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up to bet on the sportsbooks on this page and with $6,500 in NBA free bets to snap-up you can ‘SLAM DUNK’ the bookies before you’ve even placed a bet!

1. BetOnline: Cash Bonus $1,000 NBA Free Bet



If you make a $2000 deposit, BetOnline will match it 50% as a bonus, which will give you $1000 in free bets to use on the NBA matches today – or, if you can’t deposit the full amount, then even a $1,000 gets you a $500 NBA free bet. You get the idea! Just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to make sure you get this bonus added to your account.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000

New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada: Claim Your $750 NBA Free Bet For Today’s Games



Simply use our promo code INSIDERS on Bovada when signing up and making a deposit, and they will match your deposit 75%, up to $750 which you can use on today’s big NBA games.

Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame: Redeem $750 In NBA Free Bet Bonuses





Everygame is another leading Sportsbook pick if you’re looking to bet on the NBA matches today – they’ll give you three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a cool $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take advantage on your first three deposits. Again, just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS.

Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

4. MyBookie: $1,000 Free NBA Bets For Today’s Games





You can use MyBookie’s $1000 in free bets on any of today’s NBA games, with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS: A Stonking $2,500 In NBA Free Bets At Your Disposal





BetUS will match your deposit upto a staggering $2,500, which you can use this free NBA betting bonus cash on tonight’s games and probably have a load left for the rest of the weekend’s NBA action! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer.

BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

6. XBet: Snap-up a $500 NBA Free Bet Today



XBet are running a 100% deposit match promo up to $500 to help you get ahead of the game for the new NBA season – our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ can be used again to unlock this offer.

XBet NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play

100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus

The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500