Best Nebraska Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In Nebraska

In this weekend’s UFC fight night, Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will square off in an enthralling main event. The BetOnline sportsbook is offering a $1000 free bet to new customers who sign up and make their first deposit.
Above are the best Nebraska sportsbooks which have the best UFC betting odds for Saturday's Fight Night.
How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In Nebraska
Follow the steps below and you can claim your $1000 free bet from BetOnline and start placing your bets on UFC Fight Nights in Nebraska.
- Click here to get your UFC betting bonus
- Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of up to $2000
- Get $1,000 for UFC Fight Night bets
- Place your free UFC bets on Fight Night
UFC Betting Odds For Fight Night
- Alexa Grasso (-225) vs Viviane Araujo (+190)
- Brandon Royval (+200) vs Askar Askarov (-235)
- Cub Swanson (+182) vs Jonathan Martinez (-212)
- Raphael Assuncao (+270) vs Victor Henry (-330)
- Misha Cirkunov (+170) vs Alonzo Menifield (-200)
- Jacob Maikoun (+119) vs Nick Maximov (-139)
- Brandon Davis (+132) vs Mana Martinez (-152)
- Jordan Wright (+175) vs Dusko Todorovic (-205)
- CJ Vergara (+182) vs Tatsuro Taira (-212)
- Sam Hughes (+140) vs Piera Rodriguez (-160)
- Mike Jackson (+500) vs Pet Rodriguez (-700)
UFC Betting Odds: Grasso vs Araujo
Grappling is an issue for Grasso, but she has been working on that aspect. In her last bout, she earned the win via submission. Araujo may be a better fighter on the ground but she is coming into this main event after losing her previous two bouts. She can also be outstruck whilst on her feet and Grasso will be eyeing to do exactly that.
UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo
Alexa Grasso is the -225 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +190.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Alexa Grasso
|-225
|Viviane Araujo
|+190
How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Nebraska
- 🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
- 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -225 | Araujo +190
The Best Nebraska Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night
The best MMA sportsbooks are offering free bets and Nebraska sports betting offers for UFC Fight Night
