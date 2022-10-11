Best Nebraska Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In Nebraska

In this weekend’s UFC fight night, Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will square off in an enthralling main event. The BetOnline sportsbook is offering a $1000 free bet to new customers who sign up and make their first deposit.

UFC Betting Odds For Fight Night

Alexa Grasso (-225) vs Viviane Araujo (+190)

Brandon Royval (+200) vs Askar Askarov (-235)

Cub Swanson (+182) vs Jonathan Martinez (-212)

Raphael Assuncao (+270) vs Victor Henry (-330)

Misha Cirkunov (+170) vs Alonzo Menifield (-200)

Jacob Maikoun (+119) vs Nick Maximov (-139)

Brandon Davis (+132) vs Mana Martinez (-152)

Jordan Wright (+175) vs Dusko Todorovic (-205)

CJ Vergara (+182) vs Tatsuro Taira (-212)

Sam Hughes (+140) vs Piera Rodriguez (-160)

Mike Jackson (+500) vs Pet Rodriguez (-700)

UFC Betting Odds: Grasso vs Araujo

Grappling is an issue for Grasso, but she has been working on that aspect. In her last bout, she earned the win via submission. Araujo may be a better fighter on the ground but she is coming into this main event after losing her previous two bouts. She can also be outstruck whilst on her feet and Grasso will be eyeing to do exactly that.

UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo

Alexa Grasso is the -225 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +190.

Moneyline Odds Play Alexa Grasso -225 Viviane Araujo +190

How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Nebraska

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Apex, Las Vegas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)

Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -225 | Araujo +190

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + Free Bets on Grasso vs Araujo

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Nebraska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MMA fans can boost their bankroll ahead of the action-packed UFC Fight Night with $1,000 in free Nebraska betting offers at BetOnline. Sign up today and receive three free UFC bets, including a free player prop bet, a free in-play wager, and a matched free mobile wager.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – $750 Bonus to Bet on UFC Fight Night In Nebraska

🏆 Founded 1996 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Nebraska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Kahnawake 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC Fight Night in Nebraska will offer a $750 deposit bonus that you can take advantage of in the form of three 100% deposit match bonuses. Bonuses of up to $250 will be given to you on your first three deposits.

Promo Code Terms and Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

Bovada – Up To $750 Bonus On UFC Fight Night In Nebraska

🏆 Founded 2011 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Nebraska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Our promo code INSIDERS lets you bet on all the UFC Fight Night bets and markets at Bovada this weekend. Make a deposit of $1000 and you’ll receive a 75% deposit match bonus of up to $750.

Bovada Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 UFC Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Nebraska Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

BetUS – Up To £2,500 Bonus On UFC Fight Night In Nebraska

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #4 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer Upto $2500 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Nebraska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When betting on UFC Fight Night in Nebraska, BetUS is offering a $2500 bonus. A minimum deposit of $100 is required.

BetUSOffer Terms And Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Nebraska Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MyBookie Nebraska Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on UFC Fight Night In Nebraska

🏆 Founded 2014 ⭐ Expert Ranking #5 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Nebraska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

A 100% deposit match bonus of up to $1000 is up for grabs on MyBookie, for the UFC Fight Night in Montana. Additional information is available below.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Nebraska Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Nebraska Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets