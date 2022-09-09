Best NFL Betting Apps In Canada | NFL Betting Apps For iOS And Android In CA

NFL action returns for the 2022/23 season this week, and we are on hand to guide you through an incredible selection of offshore betting sites, which can be accessed from anywhere, ahead of an intriguing campaign.

Best Canada NFL Betting Apps For iOS And Android

How To Sign Up To An NFL Betting App

For those eager to find a new bookmaker in Canada, our top pick goes to Stake who have an extensive sportsbook – see below for sign up details.

Click here to redeem your Stake NFL free bet Input your details to create an account, and make a qualifying deposit. The welcome bonus will now be available to use on the app.

Best NFL Betting Apps Reviewed

Stake – 200% welcome bonus up to $2000

Ready for the return of the NFL, Stake are our top pick for on-the-go sports betting in Canada! Not only do they have an extensive sportsbook, they are also allowing prospective customers to claim a stupendous 200% welcome bonus up to $2000 on their first deposit!

Bodog – 100% Deposit Match Up To $600

Bodog make it into our top two sites – they have one of smoothest mobile offshore betting apps around, meaning users who like to bet on the go will find their platform a joy to use. There is also HD-quality live streaming services available for those who prefer to bet in-play.

Better yet, new customers can redeem a 100% deposit match up to $600 ready for the NFL’s return this week.

BetOnline – 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000

BetOnline’s mobile app for iOS and Android is among the easiest to use, and while it doesn’t offer live streaming, their focus is firmly on the betting experience with thousands of competitive odds, carefully curated parley building as well as the opportunity to explore some truly niche sports.

BetOnline accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, and you can use any payment method to claim the welcome bonus, where new customers can receive a 50% deposit match up to $1000.

Betting Markets & Odds

When putting together this comprehensive guide, one of the most crucial criteria for ranking the picks is what the bookmaker is actually offering in terms of sporting odds, as well as the array of markets they provide.

With each of our top picks, users can access over 20 sports each with hundreds of markets within, meaning if you are not quite sure on one particular selection there are thousands more to explore.

App Sign-Up Bonuses

With each of our selections, we also gave careful consideration to what new customers will receive upon signing up, and how generous bookmakers are with their welcome offers.

User Interface and Accessibility

Lastly, making it easy for the customer to not only navigate the apps, but also to access them anytime, anywhere was paramount to our criteria.

These offshore applications mean that should you exit Canada, you can bet on the go even if you find yourself in a place where gambling is restricted.