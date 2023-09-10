NFL News and Rumors

Best NFL Betting Apps In Kansas For 2023/24 – Kansas Sports Betting Apps

Lee Astley
NFL Betting Apps

The NFL is back for what promises to be another thrilling season, and you can join in the fun with some outstanding Kansas sports betting apps.

Join the best NFL betting apps in Kansas and you’ll get the greatest value, customer experience and, most importantly of all, free bets!

Best NFL Betting Apps In Kansas

  1. BetOnline – A warm welcome of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – Trusted, popular Kansas sportsbook for NFL betting
  3. Bovada – Wide spectrum of NFL markets and prop betting specialists
  4. BetNow – Great all-round sportsbook with excellent NFL odds
  5. MyBookie – A big hit with NFL fans and bettors in Kansas
  6. BetUS – Great range of betting markets for NFL games
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – Great offer for new customers betting on NFL
  8. JazzSports – Nice betting offer paired with impressive live streaming options

How To Sign Up To Kansas Sports Betting Apps Today

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Kansas Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is completely legal in Kansas, and that brings a lot of choice when it comes to deciding where to wager your money.

However, if you’re looking for the best value and overall customer experience, then our recommended NFL Betting apps in Kansas are frankly unbeatable.

They provide perks and advantages for gamblers right from the very start, with the registration process noticeably hastened by the absence of KYC checks.

There are fewer restrictions in general with no bet limits and they are open to anyone over the age of 18-years-old.

The most attractive benefits, though, are incredible welcome offers that translate into hundreds of dollars of free bets which you can use on NFL markets. Those markets are more numerous and niche than you will find elsewhere too, so it all combines to form a package you simply won’t better elsewhere.

All in all, if you don’t use our recommended Kansas Sports Betting Apps for your NFL wagering, you’re really missing a trick.

NFL Betting Options With Kansas Sports Betting Apps

There are few more exhilarating spectacles for fans in sports than the NFL. It is among the most watched competitions on the planet and is famed for its high-octane thrill-a-minute action.

Another thing that the NFL excels at, though, is providing the backdrop for some incredible sports betting action.

You will find more markets for the NFL than you will for the vast majority of other sporting competitions, and if you know your football then you could really be in a position to cash in.

When it comes to game-by-game betting, first of all you have your moneyline. That is where you simply attempt to predict who is going to win the game and it’s where your knowledge can be a big advantage. Oddsmakers will run the statistics to generate the markets, but if you know something the statistics don’t then backing an underdog can bring with it some nice winnings.

Another popular market is the over/under. The bookie will give you a set marker for total points and you must either back whether there will be more or fewer points scored in the game.

Parlay bets, meanwhile, are when you combine bets – for example The Cincinnati Bengals to win and more than 58.5 points shared between the teams.

Player prop bets meanwhile, are when you make the players, not the teams, the objects of your predictions. Here you might bet on how many rushing yards, sacks or touchdowns any individual player might score in the game.

If you want to stretch out your predictions across a whole season, there are player props futures markets to explore as well as team futures, which cover things such as who will win the conference, reach the playoffs or go all the way and claim the Super Bowl.

Whichever option you choose, these NFL Betting Apps in Kansas will have you well-covered.

How To Get An NFL Free Bet With Kansas Sports Betting Apps

Everyone loves a free bet and it’s probably easier than you think to claim yours. Just follow these steps at one or more of our recommended Kansas Sports Betting Apps.

  • Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  • Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details
  • Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  • Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for NFL betting

NFL Odds

The Super Bowl is the most coveted prize in US Sports, and every single team in the NFL will be eying it right now no matter what the tipsters may think.

Here are the latest odds according to BetOnline.

  • Chiefs +650
  • Eagles +800
  • 49ers +800
  • Bills +850
  • Bengals +1100
  • Cowboys +1200
  • Ravens +1400
  • Jets +1600
  • Chargers +2200
  • Dolphins +2200
  • Lions +2500
  • Jaguars +2800
  • Browns +3300
  • Seahawks +3300
  • Broncos +5000
  • Vikings +5000
  • Patriots +5000
  • Saints +5000
  • Packers +6000
  • Bears +6600
  • Steelers +6600
  • Falcons +7500
  • Raiders +7500
  • Giants +7500
  • Panthers +8000
  • Rams +8000
  • Titans +8000
  • Commanders +10000
  • Colts +12500
  • Cardinals +15000
  • Texans +15000
  • Buccaneers +15000

*Odds correct at the time of writing but subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as SportsLens and Basketball Insiders.
