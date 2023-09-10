The NFL is back for what promises to be another thrilling season, and you can join in the fun with some outstanding Nevada sports betting apps.

Sports betting is completely legal in Nevada

However, if you’re looking for the best value and overall customer experience, then our recommended NFL Betting apps in Nevada are frankly unbeatable.

They provide perks and advantages for gamblers right from the very start, with the registration process noticeably hastened by the absence of KYC checks.

There are fewer restrictions in general with no bet limits and they are open to anyone over the age of 18-years-old.

The most attractive benefits, though, are incredible welcome offers that translate into hundreds of dollars of free bets which you can use on NFL markets. Those markets are more numerous and niche than you will find elsewhere too, so it all combines to form a package you simply won’t better elsewhere.

All in all, if you don't use our recommended Nevada Sports Betting Apps for your NFL wagering, you're really missing a trick.

NFL Betting Options With Nevada Sports Betting Apps

There are few more exhilarating spectacles for fans in sports than the NFL. It is among the most watched competitions on the planet and is famed for its high-octane thrill-a-minute action.

Another thing that the NFL excels at, though, is providing the backdrop for some incredible sports betting action.

You will find more markets for the NFL than you will for the vast majority of other sporting competitions, and if you know your football then you could really be in a position to cash in.

When it comes to game-by-game betting, first of all you have your moneyline. That is where you simply attempt to predict who is going to win the game and it’s where your knowledge can be a big advantage. Oddsmakers will run the statistics to generate the markets, but if you know something the statistics don’t then backing an underdog can bring with it some nice winnings.

Another popular market is the over/under. The bookie will give you a set marker for total points and you must either back whether there will be more or fewer points scored in the game.

Parlay bets, meanwhile, are when you combine bets – for example The Cincinnati Bengals to win and more than 58.5 points shared between the teams.

Player prop bets meanwhile, are when you make the players, not the teams, the objects of your predictions. Here you might bet on how many rushing yards, sacks or touchdowns any individual player might score in the game.

If you want to stretch out your predictions across a whole season, there are player props futures markets to explore as well as team futures, which cover things such as who will win the conference, reach the playoffs or go all the way and claim the Super Bowl.

Whichever option you choose, these NFL Betting Apps in Nevada will have you well-covered.

NFL Odds

The Super Bowl is the most coveted prize in US Sports, and every single team in the NFL will be eying it right now no matter what the tipsters may think.

Here are the latest odds according to BetOnline.

Chiefs +650

Eagles +800

49ers +800

Bills +850

Bengals +1100

Cowboys +1200

Ravens +1400

Jets +1600

Chargers +2200

Dolphins +2200

Lions +2500

Jaguars +2800

Browns +3300

Seahawks +3300

Broncos +5000

Vikings +5000

Patriots +5000

Saints +5000

Packers +6000

Bears +6600

Steelers +6600

Falcons +7500

Raiders +7500

Giants +7500

Panthers +8000

Rams +8000

Titans +8000

Commanders +10000

Colts +12500

Cardinals +15000

Texans +15000

Buccaneers +15000

*Odds correct at the time of writing but subject to change.