Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 23rd October 2022 With $6,000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

NFL Sunday Moneyline Betting Odds: 23rd October 2022

Green Bay Packers @ Washington Commanders Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 39

Green Bay Packers Wins: 22

Washington Commanders Wins: 16

Tied: 1

Last Met: Oct 24, 2022: Washington 10 @ Green Bay 24

Key Stat: Packers have won 4 of their last 6 vs Washington

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers -230 Washington Commanders +190

Atlanta Falcons @ Cincinnati Bengals Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 14

Atlanta Falcons Wins: 5

Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 30, 2018, Bengals 37 @ Falcons 36

Key Stat: Cincinnati have won 3 of their last 4 home games vs Falcons

Bet Money Line Play Atlanta Falcons +215 Cincinnati Bengals -260

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 46

Cleveland Browns Wins: 12

Baltimore Ravens Wins: 34

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 12, 2021: Ravens 22 @ Browns 24

Key Stat: Baltimore have won 4 of their last 5 vs Browns

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns +240 Baltimore Ravens -290

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 29

Detroit Lions Wins: 12

Dallas Cowboys Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 17, 2019: Cowboys 35 @ Lions 27

Key Stat: Dallas have won their last 4 vs Detroit

Bet Money Line Play Detroit Lions +250 Dallas Cowboys -300

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 56

Indianapolis Colts Wins: 35

Tennessee Titans Wins: 21

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 2, 2022: Titans 24 @ Colts 17

Key Stat: Tennessee have won their last 4 vs Indianapolis

Bet Money Line Play Indianapolis Colts +125 Tennessee Titans -145

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 43

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 19

Carolina Panthers Wins: 24

Tied: 0

Last met: Jan 9, 2022: Panthers 17 @ Buccaneers 41

Key Stat: Tampa have won their last 4 vs Panthers

Bet Money Line Play Tampa Bay Buccaneers -585 Carolina Panthers +410

New York Giants @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 7

New York Giants Wins: 3

Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 4

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 9, 2018: Jacksonville 20 @ Giants 15

Key Stat: Jaguars have won 3 of their last 4 vs Giants

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +135 Jacksonville Jaguars -160

New York Jets @ Denver Broncos Sun Oct 23, 4:05pm

Played: 39

New York Jets Wins: 16

Denver Broncos Wins: 22

Tied: 1

Last Met: Sept 26, 2021: Jets 0 @ Broncos 26

Key Stat: Denver have won 5 of their last 6 vs Jets

Bet Money Line Play New York Jets +105 Denver Broncos -125

Houston Texans @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun Oct 23, 4:05pm

Played: 12

Houston Texans Wins: 8

Las Vegas Raiders Wins: 4

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 27, 2019: Raiders 24 @ Texans 27

Key Stat: Houston have won 3 of their last 4 vs Raiders

Bet Money Line Play Houston Texans +255 Las Vegas Raiders -310

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun Oct 23, 4:25pm

Played: 51

Seattle Seahawks Wins: 26

Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 25

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 4, 2018: Chargers 25 @ Seahawks 17

Key Stat: Chargers have won 3 of their last 4 vs Seattle

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +230 Los Angeles Chargers -280

Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers Sun Oct 23, 4:25pm

Played: 14

Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 7

San Francisco 49ers Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Last Met: Feb 2, 2020: 49ers 20 @ Chiefs 31

Key Stat: Kansas have won 4 of their last 5 vs San Francisco

Bet Money Line Play Kansas City Chiefs -170 San Francisco 49ers +145