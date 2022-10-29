NFL picks

Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Andy Newton
Join the best NFL betting sites for Sunday’s ‘week 8’ matches with another 13 games to look forward to and in the process, you can claim up to $6000 in NFL free bets and Sportsbook bonuses that you can fire at this weekend’s fixtures.

Let’s Show You How – First-up, just head over to one of the best NFL betting sites around – BetOnline. Sign-up and if you deposit a maximum of $2,000 this will release your first $1,000 in NFL Sportsbook cash bonuses – find out more on how to join below.

Best Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday October 30, 2022

  1. Join BetOnline HERE
  2. Deposit up to $2,000 with our code INSIDERS after registering your account
  3. Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
  4. You can now start to bet on Sunday’s NFL games (full fixtures below)

A recap – Just go to one of the best NFL Sportsbooks around – BetOnline – and once you’ve joined (this only takes a few clicks) and deposited the full amount ($2,000) you will release $1,000 in NFL free bets to your new account. Plus, you can deposit less if you want (more below).

TOP TIP: Use our unique PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to unlock your NFL Free Bets on ALL our featured Sportsbooks

Okay, But What If I Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000? Fear not, as we’ve got it all covered. If you can’t deposit the full $2,000 – BetOnline will still match you to 50%, so even a $500 first deposit gets you a $250 free NFL bet, but as this offer is only available on your opening deposit, then you might as well take FULL ADVANTAGE.

Their minimum deposit is $55 and this still nets you a $27.50 NFL free bet!

Claim Your Free NFL Bets with BetOnline

Best NFL Betting Sites For NFL Sunday Free Bets On Oct 30, 2022

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Top NFL Betting Sites With $6,000 In NFL Free Bets For Sunday Oct 30

Claim the best NFL Sportsbooks free bets and cash bonuses for this Sunday October 30, 2022

See below our best NFL betting sites for to use on Sunday’s NFL games that include the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars playing at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. While, if you are in a state which has not legalized gambling as of yet, you can still sign up to place bets on the sportsbooks on this page and score a ‘TOUCHDOWN’ with $6,000 in NFL free bets to use on any of this weekend’s big NFL games.

1. BetOnline: Claim Your $1,000 In NFL Free Bets

BetOnline
Deposit up to $2,000 and BetOnline will match it 50% as a Sportsbook bonus, which will give you $1,000 in NFL free bets to use on the matches this Sunday (Oct 30) – or, if you can’t deposit the full amount, then even a $1,000 gets you a $500 NFL free bet. Just be sure to use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ so get this bonus added to your new BetOnline account.

BetOnline NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your BetOnline NFL Free Bet

2. Bovada: $750 For You In Cash Bonuses For NFL Sunday

Use our promo code INSIDERS on Bovada once more when signing up and making a deposit, and the Bovada team will match your initial outlay to 75%, up to $750 which you can use on Sunday’s NFL games on October 30.

Bovada NFL Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your Bovada NFL Free Bet

3. Everygame: $750 In NFL SportsbookFree Bet Cash Bonuses For Sunday’s Fixtures

Everygame is ‘must-have’ Sportsbook have an account with if you’re looking to bet on the NFL matches this Sunday (Oct 30). Everygame will give you up to three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take full advantage on your first three deposits.

And, we don’t what you to miss out, so as we keep mentioning just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS

Everygame NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame NFL Free Bet

4. MyBookie: $1,000 In American Football Free Bets For Sunday’s NFL Fixtures

Use MyBookie’s $1,000 free bet on any of the upcoming NFL games – including this Sunday’s clash between the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys – with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just remember to, once, again, use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer and in the process add another $1,000 in NFL Sportsbook cash bonuses to your account.

MyBookie NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NFL Free Bet

5. BetUS: A Cracking $2,500 In NFL Sportsbook Free Bet Bonuses For You To Claim

BetUS will match your first deposit up to a whopping $2,500, which you can use this free NFL betting bonus cash on Sunday’s games (October, 30) and probably have a stack remaining for the rest of the weekend’s NFL matches! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS NFL Free Bets

NFL Sunday Money Line Betting Odds & Stats: Sun October 30, 2022

See below all of Sunday’s NFL week 8 matches with the money line match betting, head-to-head stats and a key betting fact to take into each game.

Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars 09:30am, Sun Oct 30

Played: 14
Broncos Wins: 7
Jaguars Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Denver Broncos have won 3 of their last 4 vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Note: This game is being played at Wembley Stadium (London, England)

Bet Money Line Play

Denver Broncos

 +145 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Jacksonville Jaguars

 -170 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

New England Patriots @ New York Jets 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 126
Patriots Wins: 74
Jets Wins: 54
Tied: 1
Key Stat: New England Patriots have won their last 12 vs New York Jets, including their last 6 away at the Jets.

Bet Money Line Play

New England Patriots

 TBC Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

New York Jets

 TBC Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 80
Steelers Wins: 29
Eagles Wins: 48
Tied: 3
Key Stat: The Eagles have won their last 9 home games vs Steelers

Bet Money Line Play

Pittsburgh Steelers

 +390 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Philadelphia Eagles

 -550 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 27
Bears Wins: 12
Cowboys Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Dallas Cowboys have won 2 of the last three head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Chicago Bears

 +360 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Dallas Cowboys

 -500 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 54
Panthers Wins: 20
Falcons Wins: 34
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Panthers have won their last 2 away games at Falcons

Bet Money Line Play

Carolina Panthers

 +185 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Atlanta Falcons

 -225 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 14
Raiders Wins: 7
Saints Wins: 6
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Saints have won their last 2 home games against Las Vegas Raiders

Bet Money Line Play

Las Vegas Raiders

 -135 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

New Orleans Saints

 +115 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 29
Cardinals Wins: 12
Vikings Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Vikings have won their last 10 home games vs Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play

Arizona Cardinals

 +165 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Minnesota Vikings

-195 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 12
Dolphins Wins: 7
Lions Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Detroit Lions have won their last three vs Miami Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play

Miami Dolphins

 -170 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Detroit Lions

 +145 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans 4:05pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 40
Titans Wins: 22
Texans Wins: 18
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Titans have won 4 of their last 5 vs Houston Texans

Bet Money Line Play

Tennessee Titans

 -130 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Houston Texans

 +150 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Washington Commanders @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 33
Commanders Wins: 12
Colts Wins: 21
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Colts have won their last four vs Commanders

Bet Money Line Play

Washington Commanders

 +130 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Indianapolis Colts

 -150 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 147
49ers Wins: 76
Rams Wins: 68
Tied: 3
Key Stat: 49ers have won 7 of their last 8 vs LA Rams

Bet Money Line Play

San Francisco 49ers

 -130 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Los Angeles Rams

 +110 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 19
Giants Wins: 10
Seahawks Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Seahawks have won 4 of their last 5 vs Giants

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

+130 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Seattle Seahawks

 -150 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills 8:20, Sun Oct 30

Played: 13
Packers Wins: 5
Bills Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Bills have won their last 6 at home to Packers and never lost at home to Green Bay.

Bet Money Line Play

Green Bay Packers

 +400 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Buffalo Bills

 -575 Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

 

$6,000 in Free Bets If You Join All Our Leading Sportsbooks With Our NFL Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best Sportsbooks where you can place your NFL free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NFL on week 8.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 30 days Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 None Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
BetUS $2,500: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
Everygame  $750: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
MyBookie  $1000: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

NFL Week 8 Fixtures

  •  Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm, Thurs Oct 28
  • Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars 09:30am, Sun Oct 30
  • New England Patriots @ New York Jets 1pm, Sun Oct 30
  • Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles 1pm, Sun Oct 30
  • Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys 1pm, Sun Oct 30
  • Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm, Sun Oct 30
  • Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints 1pm, Sun Oct 30
  • Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings 1pm, Sun Oct 30
  • Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions 1pm, Sun Oct 30
  • Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans 4:05pm, Sun Oct 30
  • Washington Commanders @ Indianapolis 4:25pm, Colts Sun Oct 30
  • San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30
  • New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30
  • Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills 8:20, Sun Oct 30
  • Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns 8:15pm Mon Oct 31
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
