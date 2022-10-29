Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 30th October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Join the best NFL betting sites for Sunday’s ‘week 8’ matches with another 13 games to look forward to and in the process, you can claim up to $6000 in NFL free bets and Sportsbook bonuses that you can fire at this weekend’s fixtures.

NFL Sunday Money Line Betting Odds & Stats: Sun October 30, 2022

See below all of Sunday’s NFL week 8 matches with the money line match betting, head-to-head stats and a key betting fact to take into each game.

Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars 09:30am, Sun Oct 30

Played: 14

Broncos Wins: 7

Jaguars Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Denver Broncos have won 3 of their last 4 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Note: This game is being played at Wembley Stadium (London, England)

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos +145 Jacksonville Jaguars -170

New England Patriots @ New York Jets 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 126

Patriots Wins: 74

Jets Wins: 54

Tied: 1

Key Stat: New England Patriots have won their last 12 vs New York Jets, including their last 6 away at the Jets.

Bet Money Line Play New England Patriots TBC New York Jets TBC

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 80

Steelers Wins: 29

Eagles Wins: 48

Tied: 3

Key Stat: The Eagles have won their last 9 home games vs Steelers

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers +390 Philadelphia Eagles -550

Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 27

Bears Wins: 12

Cowboys Wins: 15

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Dallas Cowboys have won 2 of the last three head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears +360 Dallas Cowboys -500

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 54

Panthers Wins: 20

Falcons Wins: 34

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Panthers have won their last 2 away games at Falcons

Bet Money Line Play Carolina Panthers +185 Atlanta Falcons -225

Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 14

Raiders Wins: 7

Saints Wins: 6

Tied: 1

Key Stat: Saints have won their last 2 home games against Las Vegas Raiders

Bet Money Line Play Las Vegas Raiders -135 New Orleans Saints +115

Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 29

Cardinals Wins: 12

Vikings Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Vikings have won their last 10 home games vs Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play Arizona Cardinals +165 Minnesota Vikings -195

Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 12

Dolphins Wins: 7

Lions Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Detroit Lions have won their last three vs Miami Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins -170 Detroit Lions +145

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans 4:05pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 40

Titans Wins: 22

Texans Wins: 18

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Titans have won 4 of their last 5 vs Houston Texans

Bet Money Line Play Tennessee Titans -130 Houston Texans +150

Washington Commanders @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 33

Commanders Wins: 12

Colts Wins: 21

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Colts have won their last four vs Commanders

Bet Money Line Play Washington Commanders +130 Indianapolis Colts -150

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 147

49ers Wins: 76

Rams Wins: 68

Tied: 3

Key Stat: 49ers have won 7 of their last 8 vs LA Rams

Bet Money Line Play San Francisco 49ers -130 Los Angeles Rams +110

New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 19

Giants Wins: 10

Seahawks Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Seahawks have won 4 of their last 5 vs Giants

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +130 Seattle Seahawks -150

Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills 8:20, Sun Oct 30

Played: 13

Packers Wins: 5

Bills Wins: 8

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Bills have won their last 6 at home to Packers and never lost at home to Green Bay.

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers +400 Buffalo Bills -575