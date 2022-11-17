NFL picks

Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
9 min read
thurs NFL
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

You can join the best NFL betting sites for today with the ‘week 11’ opening match that sees the Tennessee Titans travel to the Green Bay Packers. Plus, not only can you claim up to $6000 in free bets for Titans v Packers but you can also use our Sportsbooks to bet in ANY US State!

Want To Know More? – First-up, just head over to one of the best NFL betting sites for today – BetOnline. Sign-up and if you deposit a maximum of $2,000 this will release your first NFL $1,000 in Sportsbook cash bonuses – find out more on how to join below.

Best NFL Betting Sites For Today, Thursday November 17

  1. Sign-up with BetOnline HERE
  2. Deposit up to $2,000 with our code INSIDERS after registering your account
  3. Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
  4. You can now start to bet on tonight’s Titans v Packers big NFL game (full fixtures below)

Quick Summary: Head over to BetOnline and once you’ve joined (this only takes a few moments) and deposited the full amount ($2,000) you will release $1,000 in NFL free bets to your new account. Plus, you can deposit less if you want (more below).

TOP TIP: Use our unique PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to unlock your NFL Free Bets on ALL our featured NFL betting sites

What If You Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000? This is okay to, we’ve got your back here too. If you can’t deposit the full $2,000 – BetOnline will still match you to 50%, so even a $500 first deposit gets you a $250 free NFL bet, but as this offer is only available on your opening deposit, then you might as well take FULL ADVANTAGE.

Their minimum deposit is $55 and this still nets you a $27.50 NFL free bet!

See our table below with some deposit examples when joining BetOnline.

Deposit
 Promo Code
 Matched %
 Free Bet
 Sportsbook
$2000 INSIDERS 50% $1000 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$1000 INSIDERS 50% $500 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$500 INSIDERS 50% $250 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$250 INSIDERS 50% $125 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
Claim Your Free NFL Bets with BetOnline

Best NFL Betting Sites For Today: NFL Free Bets For Titans v Packers

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

RELATED: NFL Picks – Our Expert American Football Picks | Best NFL Live Betting Sites

NFL Betting Sites With $6,000 In Free Bets For Thursday Nov 17

Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v PackersClaim the best NFL Betting Sites free bets and cash bonuses for this Thursday November 17, 2022

See below our best NFL betting sites for to use on Thursday’s NFL game that sees the Tennessee Titans on the road to face the Green Bay Packers. Or, you can use your free bets on ANY of this weekend’s NFL fixtures (see them all below and latest betting)

While, if you are in a state which has not legalized gambling as of yet, you can still sign up to place bets on the sportsbooks on this page.

What are you waiting for? This really is ‘free money’ folks and if you land a few winning bets with your sportsbook bonuses, then you’ll feel like you’ve scored a ‘TOUCHDOWN’ of your own today.

RELATED: NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

1. BetOnline: $1,000 NFL Free Bet With Top NFL Betting Site Today on Thurs Nov 17

Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
BetOnline are one of the leading NFL betting sites on the market. Just deposit up to $2,000 and BetOnline will match up to 50% as a Sportsbook bonus, which will give you $1,000 in NFL free bets to  use on today’s Titans v Packers match or any NFL games this weekend – or, if you can’t deposit the full amount, then even a $1,000 gets you a $500 NFL free bet. Just be sure to use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ so get this bonus added to your new BetOnline account.

See our table below with some deposit examples when joining BetOnline.

Deposit
 Promo Code
 Matched %
 Free Bet
 Sportsbook
$2000 INSIDERS 50% $1000 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$1000 INSIDERS 50% $500 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$500 INSIDERS 50% $250 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$250 INSIDERS 50% $125 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers

BetOnline NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your BetOnline NFL Free Bet

2. Bovada: $750 For You In Cash Bonuses For NFL Thursday – Titans v Packers

Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
Use our promo code INSIDERS with Bovada once more when signing up and making a deposit, and the Bovada team will match your initial outlay to 75%, up to $750 which you can use on tonight’s NFL game on November 17, that sees the Titans take on the Packers.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining Bovada.

Deposit
 Promo Code
 Matched %
 Free Bet
 Sportsbook
$1000 INSIDERS 75% $750 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$500 INSIDERS 75% $375 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$250 INSIDERS 75% $187.50 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$125 INSIDERS 75% $93.75 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers

Bovada NFL Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your Bovada NFL Free Bet

3. Everygame: $750 In NFL Betting Site Free Bet Cash Bonuses For NFL Thursday

Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
Everygame is certainly a Sportsbook to have an account with if you’re looking to bet on the NFL matches this Thursday (Nov 17) between the Titans and Packers. Everygame will give you up to three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take full advantage on your first three deposits.

And, we don’t what you to miss out, so as we keep mentioning just use our special PROMO CODE – INSIDERS

Everygame NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
  • Bet in ANY US State
Claim Everygame NFL Free Bet

4. MyBookie: $1,000 Free Bets For NFL Thursday Night

Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
Use MyBookie’s $1,000 free bet on any of the upcoming NFL games – including this evening’s clash between the Titans and Packers – with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just remember to, once, again, use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer and in the process add another $1,000 in NFL Sportsbook cash bonuses to your account.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining MyBookie

Deposit
 Promo Code
 Matched %
 Free Bet
 Sportsbook
$2000 INSIDERS 50% $1000 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$1000 INSIDERS 50% $500 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$500 INSIDERS 50% $250 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$250 INSIDERS 50% $125 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers

MyBookie NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NFL Free Bet

5. BetUS: Fancy A Final $2,500 In NFL Free Bet Bonuses To Complete The Set?

Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
BetUS will match your first deposit up to a generous $2,500, which you can use this free NFL betting bonus cash on tonight’s game (November, 17) between the Titans and the Packers and probably have a stack remaining for the rest of the weekend’s NFL matches! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining BetUS

Deposit
 Promo Code
 Matched %
 Free Bet
 Sportsbook
$2000 INSIDERS 125% $2500 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$1000 INSIDERS 125% $1250 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$500 INSIDERS 125% $625 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
$250 INSIDERS 125% $312.50 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers

BetUS NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS NFL Free Bets

NFL Thursday Night Money Line Betting Odds & Stats: Thurs Nov 17, 2022

See the money NFL week 10 matches with the money line match betting, head-to-head stats and a key betting fact for tonight’s big NFL games.

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers 8:15 Thurs, Nov 17

Played: 13 times
Titans Wins: 7
Packers Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Green Bay have won their last 2 home games vs Titans

Bet Money Line Play

Tennessee Titans

 +150 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers

Green Bay Packers

 -170 Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers

$6,000 In Free Bets If You Join The Best NFL Betting Sites Today With Our NFL Promo Code: INSIDERS

See the best NFL betting sites for today where you can place your NFL free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NFL week 11 games.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 30 days Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 None Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
BetUS $2,500: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
Everygame  $750: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers
MyBookie  $1000: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers

NFL Week 11 Fixtures

  • Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers 8:15 Thurs, Nov 17
  • Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Detroit Lions @ New York Giants 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Carolina Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • New York Jets @ New England Patriots 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings 1pm Sun, Nov 20
  • Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1pm Sun Nov 20
  • San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals 1pm Mon Nov 21

Content You May Like

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Packers Titans
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
thurs NFL

Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Titans v Packers

Author image Andy Newton  •  11min
NFL picks
NFL h2h
NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds
Author image Andy Newton  •  43min
NFL picks
nfl money NEW(1)
Best NFL Betting Sites For Sunday 13th November 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
Author image Andy Newton  •  27min
NFL picks
nfl teams
NFL Betting Stats For Week 10 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 16 2022
NFL picks
NO Saints
New Orleans Saints Sports Betting Promo Codes For $6,000 NFL Free Bets vs Ravens | New Orleans Sports Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 7 2022
NFL picks
alvin kamara
New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay: Best Prop Bets For NFL Monday Night Football
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 7 2022
NFL picks
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens Sports Betting Promo Codes For $6000 NFL Free Bets vs Saints | Maryland Sports Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 14 2022
More News
Arrow to top