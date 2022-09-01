Best NFL Bitcoin Betting Sites | NFL Betting Guide

With the NFL season just around the corner, here is everything you need to know about the best betting sites to use with Bitcoin ahead of the Rams and Bills kicking off next week.
Bitcoin Betting At Bovada
Using Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash is by far the easiest and most rewarding way to play in Bovada’s industry-leading Sportsbook. By depositing with bitcoin, you can bet on all of Bovada’s NFL odds in a usual way, while enjoying increased bitcoin bonuses and faster withdrawals.
Crypto betting at Bovada Sportsbook is safe, as all your deposited funds get immediately exchanged for USD – there are no risks related to exchange rate movements.
When you deposit with Bitcoin, your funds are exchanged into US Dollars and in 99% of cases is available for play within 60 seconds. In the rare instance where there is network congestion, it could take up to 15 minutes. This makes cryptocurrency the fastest way to deposit at Bovada.
NEVER WAIT FOR PAYDAY AGAIN!
A Bitcoin withdrawal is the fastest way to cash out your winnings. It takes 15 minutes from when your funds are processed and deducted from your account. If you request a check by courier, that can take 10-15 business days.
MORE MONEY TO BET THE GAME, HIT THE TABLES AND TAKE THE POT!
Bovada doesn’t charge any fees when you deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash.
The only fee that you’ll pay is the network (miner) fee, and perhaps a fee when transferring out of an exchange. These fees are certainly much lower than fees incurred when depositing with a credit card.
NO MORE SHUFFLING THROUGH MULTIPLE CARDS TRYING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT!
Bitcoin deposits at Bovada have a 100% success rate, so we can guarantee that your funds will land in your account every single time. Some credit card companies place restrictions on online deposits, but Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash transactions will always be successful.
BIGGER BONUSES WITH BITCOIN
As a Bovada member, when you deposit with Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash for the first time you’ll be able to cash in on Bovada’s biggest Welcome Bonus.
With Bovada’s Bitcoin Welcome Bonus, you can score $5,000 for free. You’ll get a three-times-redeemable 150% Bitcoin Casino Match Bonus up to $1,500 as well as a 50% Bitcoin Match Bonus up to $500 to bet on sports.
Bitcoin Betting At BetOnline
How To Deposit Bitcoin Into BetOnline
- Log-in to BetOnline and go to the Cashier
- Click on Deposit, select your preferred cryptocurrency.
- Enter your desired deposit amount in U.S. dollars, include your Promotional Code if applicable, and click “Next”.
- Only send the amount displayed on the cashier screen from your crypto wallet to ours using the alpha-numeric address provided by our cashier. The address can only be used once and has an expiration time so don’t wait too long or your deposit may show delays.
- A “transaction completed” message will appear on the deposit page when done. It may take up to two hours to complete but is usually within minutes.
Bitcoin Betting At BetUS
- Login, click on Quick Deposit to choose a crypto deposit option.
- Enter the amount you intend to deposit.
- Select a deposit bonus that suits you. Bonus is offered for some deposit amounts.
- Send Funds to BetUS Wallet shown. Can snap the QR code from your cryptocurrency wallet.
200% Sign-up Crypto Bonus Terms & Conditions
Please read the following rules as they pertain to all bonuses given by BetUS.com.pa.
- 200% Crypto Sign-up Bonus on your first Crypto deposit.
- Minimum deposit: $100
- Maximum deposit: $2,500
- 150% Sports Bonus – up to $3,750
- 15X Rollover on Sports
- 50% Casino Bonus – up to $1,250
- 30X Rollover on Casino Games for Release and Cash out.
- $2,500 maximum release and cash out.
- 14-Day Expiry
- TO CLAIM – USE PROMO CODE: JOIN200
- General Terms and Conditions Apply
Bitcoin Betting At MyBookie
In three easy steps you can use crypto on MyBookie and reap these benefits:
- Setup an Exchange to Buy Cryptocurrency
- Download a Personal Wallet to Send & Receive Cryptocurrency
- Deposit your Cryptocurrency to MyBookie
What Are Crypto Rewards?
Think of Crypto Rewards as cash that you haven’t unlocked yet. They accumulate with each Credit Card deposit you make and can only be redeemed once you’ve made your first Crypto deposit.
How It Works:
- You earn Crypto Rewards on every credit card deposit.
- 10% of your Credit Card deposit is added to your Crypto Rewards balance.
- The maximum Crypto Reward balance is $100.
- Play through required 1X rollover.
How to Redeem Your Crypto Rewards:
Make your first Crypto deposit of $45 or more. Once the deposit is accepted, your rewards will be released as cash. Use the cash to wager on anything you like.
Bitcoin Betting At XBet
Bitcoin deposit and withdrawal benefits
Bitcoin is the fastest and easiest way to transfer funds in and out of your XBet account.
XBet players that use Bitcoin also enjoy the following benefits:
- 100% success rate on every deposit
- Higher deposit limits – Up to $10,000 per transaction
- The fastest payouts – Often within 24 hours
- Bigger bonuses on deposits
- No limit on how many deposits you can make
Acquiring Bitcoin has become extremely easy and takes just a few minutes.
How To Watch The NFL 2022-23
- 🏈 NFL
- 📅 Dates: Monday, 8th September 2022 – January 8th 2023
- 📺 TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1600
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1800
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Denver Broncos
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3300