Best NFL Sportsbooks For Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Free Bets & Odds

The final NFL ‘week 7’ game plays out this Monday night as the Chicago Bears travel to the New England Patriots and we’ve managed to negotiate up to $6,000 in free bets by hooking up with some of the best NFL Sportsbooks around at the moment.



Yes, no catches and no hoops to jump through – this will take just a few minutes of your time and the great new is that you don’t even need to place a bet to get these NFL free bets

Plus, do make it ‘super-simple’ we’ve even got the same dedicated PROMO Code to use with the best NFL Sportsbooks featured on this page. The Promo Code to use is ‘INSIDERS’- which you can use when adding funds to your new account for the first time and will unlock your matched deposit bonuses.

Here’s What You Need To Do – One of the best NFL Sportsbooks around is – BetOnline. So, click their links on this page, sign-up by just entering a few quick details and then if you deposit a maximum of $2,000 this will release your first $1,000 in NFL Sportsbook free bets – find out more on how to join below – but it really is as simple as that and you don’t need to place a bet to get this matched deposit bonus.



Note: If you can’t deposit the max $2,000, that’s fine too – whatever you first deposit is, BetOnline will match up to 50%.

So, once you’ve set-up your new Betonline account and deposited – remembering to use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ – then you’ll have up to $1,000 in NFL free bets that you could also use on tonight’s big Monday Night game between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots if you wanted. You can also see the latest Moneyline odds on the game, plus some key stats.

DID YOU KNOW? New England have won their last 5 games against the Chicago Bears and also their last 4 at home over the Bears.



Don’t forget to use our unique Promo Code ‘INSIDERS’ with all our featured NFL Sportsbooks on this page to unlock your free bets



Best NFL Sportsbooks For Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots

Join BetOnline HERE Deposit up to $2,000 with our code INSIDERS after registering your account Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 You can now start to bet on Monday’s NFL match between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots

A quick reminder – head to one of the best NFL Sportsbooks on the market – BetOnline – and once you’ve got your new account (this only takes a few minutes) and deposited the full amount ($2,000) you will unlock $1,000 in NFL free bets to your new account ahead of tonight’s game between the Saints and Cardinals – Just use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when making your opening deposit.

Just Deposit What You Can – It Doesn’t Have To Be The Full $2,000



If you can’t deposit the maximum $2,000 with BetOnline to get the full $1,000 NFL free bet, it also doesn’t matter.

They will still match you to 50%, so even a $500 first deposit gets you a $250 free NFL bet, but as this offer is only available on your opening deposit, then you might as well take FULL ADVANTAGE.

Best Betting Promo Codes and NFL Free Bets



RELATED: NFL Picks – Our Expert American Football Picks | Best NFL Live Betting Sites

Best NFL Sportsbooks For Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots: Claim Another $5,000 In Free NFL Bets



Get the best NFL Sportsbooks free bets & cash bonuses for tonight’s NFL game between the Chicago Bears & New England Patriots.

See below some of the Best NFL Sportsbooks that you can claim a bundle more NFL Sportsbook bonuses to use on tonight’s game between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots. Plus, if you are in a state which has not legalized gambling as of yet, you can still sign up to place bets on the sportsbooks on this page and kick the bookies into touch with another $5,000 in NFL free bets to use on tonight’s Monday night NFL game.

1. Bovada: $750 Sportsbook Free Bets For NFL Monday Night Between the Bears and Patriots



Use our promo code ‘INSIDERS’ on Bovada once more when signing up and making a deposit, and the Bovada team will then match your first outlay to 75%, up to $750. Which you can then use on tonight’s Monday night ‘week 7’ NFL games between the Bears and Patriots.

Bovada NFL Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bears v Patriots: NFL Monday Night Money Line Betting Odds: 24th October 2022

Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots, Mon Oct 24, 8:15pm

The Chicago Bears have had a struttering start to their new NFL campaign, with only two victories from their first six games and move into tonight’s match having lost their last three, including their last outing against the Minnesota Vikings (22-29).

Yes,The Patriots also haven’t started much better with three losses from their opening four games. However, in recent weeks New England have turned things around with two wins in-a-row that included beating the Detroit Lions and last weekend they saw off the Cleveland Brown in a 38-15 romp.

With New England having won their last 5 against the Bears and also their last four at home against them, then you feel Bill Belichick’s side till be the big fancies to continue their winning run this evening.

Played: 14

Chicago Bears Wins: 4

New England Patriots Wins: 10

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 21, 2018: Patriots 38 @ Bears 31

Key Stat: New England have won their last 5 vs Chicago

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears +300 New England Patriots -400

Note: Odds are subject to change

3. Everygame: Grab $750 In NFL Free Bets and Sportsbook Cash Bonuses For Chicago v New England





Everygame is another Sportsbook to certainly have an account with if you’re looking to bet on the NFL match this Monday night. Everygame will reward you with up to three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take full advantage on your first three deposits.

And – yes, you guessed it – just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – again as we are trying to make things really simple.

Everygame NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses ($250 each time)

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a bet has been placed

4. MyBookie: $1,000 In NFL Free Bets For Monday Night’s Game Between Bears and Patriots





Use MyBookie’s $1,000 free bet on any of the upcoming NFL games – including the Monday night encounter between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots – with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just remember to, once, again, use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer and in the process add another $1,000 in NFL Sportsbook cash bonuses to your account.

MyBookie NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS: $2,500 In NFL Sportsbook Free Bet Bonuses To Claim





BetUS will match your deposit up to a whopping $2,500, which you can use this free NFL betting bonus cash on Monday’s gamebetween the Bears and Patriots and probably have a stack remaining for the rest of the NFL matches next weekend! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets