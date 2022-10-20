Best NFL Sportsbooks For New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals Free Bets & Odds

NFL week 7 gets going tonight with the standard Thursday evening opener and this week it’s the turn of the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals to get us going. Both teams head into the match off defeats, but who are you siding with to get back to winning ways? We can help too, with $6,500 in free bets from the best NFL Sportsbooks on the market.

Arizona Cardinals v New Orleans Saints: The Stats That Matter



New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals have not had great starts to the NFL season – from their opening six games, the two sides have won just twice, with four losses each.

The Cardinals have also lost their last two games, while New Orleans only one win to their name from their last five games – who will get back to winning ways tonight?

The series stats also couldn’t be much closer, with 31 games played and the Saints just holding the slight edge with 16 wins to 15. However, fans of the Cardinals will be pleased to know they’ve won 3 of their last 4 games against The Saints.

Played: 31

New Orleans Saints Wins: 16

Arizona Cardinals Wins: 15

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 27, 2019: Cardinals 9 @ Saints 31

Key Stat: Cardinals have won 3 of their last 4 home games vs Saints

Arizona Cardinals v New Orleans Saints Moneyline Odds

Moneyline Odds Play New Orleans Saints

+120 Arizona Cardinals

-140

New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals Totals Odds

Totals (Under/Over) Odds Play New Orleans Saints (Over 44 Points)

-110 Arizona Cardinals (Under 44 Points)

-110

Note: Visit Betonline for many more NFL match markets for Cardinals v Saints

