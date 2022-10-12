Best NHL Betting Sites In Canada | Top Betting Apps and Free Bet Promo Codes For Canada

The new NHL season has started and if betting on the NHL is your thing, then we’ve got the best NHL betting sites to use in Canada, plus an exclusive promo code INSIDERS which you can use to claim over $5,000 in free bets when betting on the NHL in Canada.

Best NHL Betting Sites In Canada

NHL Best Betting Sites In Canada and Mobile Betting Apps

Getting an NHL betting app is super simple – so, let’s get going and show you just what we mean.

Stake.com, is the first of our leading NHL betting apps to join and you can hook-up with them by following our just guiding through our 3-step guide below and in the process get a $2,000 in NHL free bets (200% matched deposit)

JOIN Stake.com Here Deposit $1,000 into your new account using our NHL betting promo code INSIDERS Stake.com Offer a 200% Welcome Bonus (up to $2,000) This will credit your $2,000 free bet and start betting on the NHL in Canada on your mobile

Another $5,625 In Free NHL Bets To Claim To Bet On The NHL In Canada

Read on and you can add another $5,625 to your betting funds, by just joining another four of our top NHL betting sites in Canada – and best of all you don’t have to stake anything, just deposit and don’t forget to use our exclusive NHL betting promo code: INSIDERS

Bet On The NHL In Canada With A Stack Of Free Bets In Your Pocket



So, why not take maximum advantage of the FREE BETS below and enjoy this week’s NHL action that little bit more, knowing that your weekend expenses can be paid for by some of the best Sportsbooks around – you can get another $5,625 in NHL free bets if you join all four featured bookmakers below.

Best NHL Betting Sites In Canada Reviewed:



BOVADA – $750 FREE BET, Best Betting App For Live Streaming And Betting

Bovada are right up there is you love mobile betting. The Bovada Sportsbook offering has hundreds of markets which gives their customers a stack of choice to find the best value and many different betting angles. With thousands of competitive odds too and a huge focus on US sports they are the perfect choice for betting on the NHL in Canada this season.



And, what gives Bovada a special unique feel is that you can also STREAM LIVE GAMES direct to your mobile device – meaning having in-game bets are easy, cashing out is a walk in the park – or just watch the action if your favorite NHL teams are playing when you are not at home.

Oh, that’s not all – they also have one of the best FREE BETS welcome bonuses for new depositing players. They will reward new accounts with a 75% match up to $750, so once you are up-and-running, just deposit $1,000 using our exclusive PROMO CODE INSIDERS and your new BOVADA you’ll get a tasty $750 bonus added to your funds.

OPEN Your Bovada Account HERE Deposit $1,000 with NHL promo code INSIDERS Receive $750 in Free Bets to use on the NHL games

EVERYGAME – $750 Sign up Bonus and Smooth Betting App



EveryGame get big thumbs-up too and in the process have booked their place in our top two best mobile betting apps.

Why? Well, this is because they have a beautiful mobile offshore betting app that is slick and easy to access so users, who like betting on the NHL on the move, will adore their offering.

They were established in 1996, so the Everygame Sportsbook has have a fair bit of experience in the locker and with that are a Sportsbook that have stood the test of time and there is a reason for that!

Their customers over the years have trusted them 100% and not only do they have all the NHL betting markets you’ll need ahead of betting on the NHL in Canada – they also offer users a $750 sign-up bonus when you use our exclusive PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

Sign-up with Everygame HERE Create your account and deposit with our exclusive promo code INSIDERS You Can Deposit $250 (up to three times) and get $750 in free bets ($250 x 3) Then start making your NHL Bets

BETONLINE – 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 and 1,000’s Of Markets



BetOnline is next up as their mobile app for iOS and Android is easy-peasy to use that even a novice bettor will have no fuss getting to grips with it.

However, we need to tell you that they don’t offer live streaming as yet – this is an honest review. At the moment their sole aim is on the users betting experience which is supported by thousands of competitive markets and betting odds.

These markets come over a huge variety of different sports – including the NHL



BetOnline also accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, so when depositing there are plenty of payment methods to pick from. Oh, and sticking with depositing, new players can also use our PROMO CODE INSIDERS to receive a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 – this can be used on any of the NHL games this week.

BETUS – $3,125 Deposit Match and Competitive Odds

BetUS bill themselves as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’ and it’s easy to see why – their mobile betting app has most features that their desktop offers, including 22 different sports, plus parlays, live in-game betting, and much more – head over there and take a look yourself.

Special price boosts are not offered on the BetUS app, but the BetUS team are always updated odds so there is constant value for their players which gives them an edge over others.

It’s easy to access the betting markets and menus on their smooth platform, plus the BetUS offering also has the option to provide users with push notifications and reminders when their favoured teams are next playing – a neat feature, call it a sort of ‘Bet Alert’ system.

So, What Makes The Best NHL Betting App?

Bovada – Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Phone

– Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Phone Everygame – Slickest Mobile Platform

– Slickest Mobile Platform BetOnline – Among the Best Offshore Welcome Offers Around

– Among the Best Offshore Welcome Offers Around BetUS – User Friendly Interface With a Bonus to Match

Betting Markets & Odds

Of course, the most important criteria when putting together our list is what the bookmaker is actually offering in terms of sporting odds, as well as the array of markets they provide.

With each of our top picks, users can access over 20 sports each with hundreds of markets within, meaning if you are not quite sure on one particular selection there are thousands more to explore.

App Sign-Up Bonuses – Claim up to $5,625 In NHL Free Bets



With each of our selections, we have also given careful consideration to what new customers will receive upon signing up, and how generous bookmakers are with their welcome offers – you can claim $5,625 in free NHL bets below.

See below a simple rundown of the offer details from these Sportsbooks

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date 50% deposit match up to $1,000 INSIDERS -200 30 days 75% deposit match up to $750 INSIDERS -200 None 125% sportsbook deposit match up to $3,125 INSIDERS -280 14 days 100% deposit match up to $750 INSIDERS -200 None

User Interface and Accessibility

Lastly, making it easy for the customer to not only navigate the apps, but also to access them anytime, anywhere was really key to our criteria.

These offshore applications mean that, even if you reside in a state where betting is illegal or restricted in some way, you can bet on the go whether you are at home or elsewhere.

Not only this, but a solid user interface is something we made sure our readers would experience in abundance, particularly with EveryGame and Bovada who are the proprietors of the smoothest platforms we have come across.

Content You May Like