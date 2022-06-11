NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
The NHL Conference Finals have been exciting and feature some of the best players in the world. Continue reading for our NHL player props for Saturday, including one bet that has great value. Game 6 between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning is going to be one of the best games of the playoffs.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our player prop of the day, which includes one bet with great value.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 11): Steven Stamkos Anytime Goal Scorer (+145)

For our NHL player prop of the day, let’s go with Steven Stamkos to have a goal at any moment. Stamkos has been one of the best goal scorers in the NHL the past few seasons, but has struggled a bit throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It feels somewhat crazy saying he has struggled, but only having 13 points in 16 games is way below his mark of 106 throughout the regular season.

With the New York Rangers facing elimination and Steven Stamkos having a chance to send them home in Tampa Bay, it feels like a good time to back players on the Lightning to get the job done.

Take Stamkos to have a goal.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Steven Stamkos +145 -210 BetOnline logo

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
