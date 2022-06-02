NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
The NHL Conference Finals have begun, and some of the game’s top players will compete. Continue reading for our favorite NHL player props for Thursday, including two bets that have great odds. We’ve gone 4-0 in the past two days and are looking to make it 6-0 tonight.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 2): Cale Makar Over 0.5 Assists (-150)

Cale Makar has had a tremendous start to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, putting up 16 points in 11 games. Not only has he been outstanding for the Colorado Avalanche in the playoffs, but he also scored 86 points in 77 games throughout the regular season. He was able to do this by assisting on 58 goals, including 12 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Makar and the Colorado Avalanche face a difficult job in their matchup with the Edmonton Oilers. They won the first game of the series 8-6, thanks to his three points, which included two assists.

Take Makar to have over 0.5 assists.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Cale Makar -150 +125 BetOnline logo

 

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 2): Evander Kane Over 0.5 Points (-145)

Evander Kane has scored 17 points in the playoffs, putting 13 of them in the back of the net on his own and assisting on four of them. He had a few personal troubles throughout the regular season, therefore he only played in 43 games. He scored 39 points throughout the course of the 43 games.

If Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers are going to win this game, he’ll have to be one of the best players on the ice, similar to Cale Makar. He had a strong showing in game one of this series, scoring one goal and assisting on another, but he may need to do even more in game two if Edmonton is going to win.

Take Kane to have over 0.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Evander Kane -145 +115 BetOnline logo

NHL
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
