Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

The NHL Conference Finals have begun, and some of the game’s top players will compete. Continue reading for our favorite NHL player props for Friday, including two bets that have great odds. We’ve gone 5-1 in the past two days and are looking to make it 7-1 tonight.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, bettors can find the best sportsbook for parlay betting and any other types of sports betting.

RELATED: Best NHL Sportsbooks

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 3): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Assists (-125)

Many people were surprised by the New York Rangers’ incredible win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in game 1. Nobody expected the New York Rangers to win 6-2, but it’s a possibility that this game is much more low-scoring and closer the second time around.

Even if the Rangers lose and the game is low-scoring, Adam Fox will still be one of the best players on the ice. He had two assists in game 1 and has a total of 15 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He’s been our guy all year, so let’s go with him once again tonight.

Take Fox to have over 0.5 assists.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Adam Fox -125 +100

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 3): Andrew Copp Over 0.5 Assists (+240)

Andrew Copp is one of the Rangers’ top players, and he, like Adam Fox, will have to be one of the best players on the ice if they are to win game 2 against a highly talented Tampa Bay Lightning club.

In 72 games during the regular season, he totaled 53 points. He finished the season with 32 assists and 21 goals on his own. He has 13 points in the first 15 games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with seven of those points coming on assists. For the odds we can get here, it seems like a no-brainer to take him.

Take Copp to have over 0.5 assists.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Andrew Copp +240 -190

RELATED: Rangers Fight Back Against Hurricanes With Game 3 Win

More Player Prop Betting Offers for the NHL Games Today