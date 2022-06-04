Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

The NHL Conference Finals have begun, and some of the game’s top players will compete. Continue reading for our favorite NHL player props for Saturday, including two bets that have great odds. We’ve gone 6-2 in the past three days and are looking to make it 8-2 tonight.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 4): Cale Makar Over 0.5 Assists (-140)

Cale Makar has been on a tear all season, and it hasn’t slowed down in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Makar was outstanding in both of the Avalanches’ first two games, recording at least one assist in each. He had one point with one assist in game one of the series. He then scored three points in game two of the series, including two assists.

During the regular season, he scored 86 points in 77 games, assisting on 58 goals.

Take Makar to have over 0.5 assists.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Cale Makar -140 +110

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 4): Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (-140)

McDavid has had 29 points in just 14 games throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs’ first two rounds. That’s as insane of a statistic as the league has ever seen, and it’s difficult to argue that anyone on the planet is currently better than him.

He did everything he could in the Edmonton Oilers’ 8-6 loss in game one, finishing with three points. He didn’t have any points in game two of the series, which isn’t something you hear about Connor McDavid very frequently, and it shouldn’t happen again on Saturday.

With the season on the line for the Edmonton Oilers, expect Connor McDavid to be the best player on the ice, as he usually is.

Take McDavid to have over 1.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Connor McDavid -140 +100

