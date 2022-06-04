NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
The NHL Conference Finals have begun, and some of the game’s top players will compete. Continue reading for our favorite NHL player props for Saturday, including two bets that have great odds. We’ve gone 6-2 in the past three days and are looking to make it 8-2 tonight.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 4): Cale Makar Over 0.5 Assists (-140)

Cale Makar has been on a tear all season, and it hasn’t slowed down in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Makar was outstanding in both of the Avalanches’ first two games, recording at least one assist in each. He had one point with one assist in game one of the series. He then scored three points in game two of the series, including two assists.

During the regular season, he scored 86 points in 77 games, assisting on 58 goals.

Take Makar to have over 0.5 assists.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Cale Makar -140 +110 BetOnline logo

 

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 4): Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (-140)

McDavid has had 29 points in just 14 games throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs’ first two rounds. That’s as insane of a statistic as the league has ever seen, and it’s difficult to argue that anyone on the planet is currently better than him.

He did everything he could in the Edmonton Oilers’ 8-6 loss in game one, finishing with three points. He didn’t have any points in game two of the series, which isn’t something you hear about Connor McDavid very frequently, and it shouldn’t happen again on Saturday.

With the season on the line for the Edmonton Oilers, expect Connor McDavid to be the best player on the ice, as he usually is.

Take McDavid to have over 1.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Connor McDavid -140 +100 BetOnline logo

NHL
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
