Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

The NHL Conference Finals are fully underway and include some of the best players in the world. Continue reading for our favorite NHL player props for Sunday, including two bets that have great odds.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 5): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Assists (-125)

Adam Fox is going to have money put on him until he proves that he isn’t going to come through for us, as we’ve been saying for the previous few weeks. Fox and a few other players will have to keep performing at a high level if New York is to win this game outright. They have an opportunity to make this series 3-0 and nearly solidify a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals. This is the perfect time for him to keep playing his best hockey.

Fox has now scored 22 points in 16 playoff games, assisting on 17 goals.

Take Fox to have over 0.5 assists.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Adam Fox -125 +100

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 5): Victor Hedman Over 0.5 Points (-160)

In the postseason, Victor Hedman has 11 points through 13 games, which is barely below his regular-season total of 85 points through 82 games. Although that’s an impressive number, he could be better.

Victor Hedman hasn’t had a particularly great playoff for Tampa Bay, with zero points in two of his last three games. However, he was able to assist on a goal on Friday night, and with this game returning to Tampa Bay, it would be likely if he was able to solve some of his postseason struggles.

Take Hedman to have over 0.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Victor Hedman -160 +105

