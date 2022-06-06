NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

The NHL Conference Finals are fully underway and feature some of the top players in the game. Continue reading for our best NHL player props for Monday, including two bets that have great odds.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, bettors can find the best sportsbook for parlay betting and any other types of sports betting.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sportsbooks

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 6): Cale Makar Over 0.5 Assists (-140)

Cale Makar is one of the main reasons why the Avalanche have been able to be the best team in hockey for the whole year. Makar has 17 points in the first 13 games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, assisting on 13 goals. He’s had an assist in almost every game this season, including two of the first three against this Edmonton squad.

Colorado has an opportunity to wrap up this series and get some much-needed rest before facing the winner of the New York Rangers-Tampa Bay Lightning series. As a result, their best players should be able to play their best hockey.

Take Makar to have over 0.5 assists.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Cale Makar -140 +100 BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 6): Mikko Rantanen Over 0.5 Assists (-110)

Mikko Rantanen has had an outstanding season for Colorado, scoring 92 points in 75 games during the regular season and 16 points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the regular season, he had 92 points by assisting on 56 goals, and he currently has 16 points by assisting on 12.

The Avalanche are one of the best teams in hockey history when it comes to putting the pick in the net on a consistent basis. They have scored at least four goals in every game they have played against Edmonton and this trend should continue on Monday.

Take Rantanen to have over 0.5 assists.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Mikko Rantanen -110 -140 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Rangers Stun Lightning In Game 2, Take 2-0 Series Lead

More Player Prop Betting Offers for the NHL Games Today

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NHL

NHL

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan  •  2h
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 3 (June 5)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today June 5
Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NHL
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 5 2022
NHL
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for June 5
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 5 2022
NHL
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 5 2022
Colorado Avalanche
Updated: Edmonton’s Evander Kane Suspended One Game for Knocking Colorado’s Nazem Kadri Out of the Third Round
Eric J. Burton  •  16h
More NHL News