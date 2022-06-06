Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

The NHL Conference Finals are fully underway and feature some of the top players in the game. Continue reading for our best NHL player props for Monday, including two bets that have great odds.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 6): Cale Makar Over 0.5 Assists (-140)

Cale Makar is one of the main reasons why the Avalanche have been able to be the best team in hockey for the whole year. Makar has 17 points in the first 13 games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, assisting on 13 goals. He’s had an assist in almost every game this season, including two of the first three against this Edmonton squad.

Colorado has an opportunity to wrap up this series and get some much-needed rest before facing the winner of the New York Rangers-Tampa Bay Lightning series. As a result, their best players should be able to play their best hockey.

Take Makar to have over 0.5 assists.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Cale Makar -140 +100

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 6): Mikko Rantanen Over 0.5 Assists (-110)

Mikko Rantanen has had an outstanding season for Colorado, scoring 92 points in 75 games during the regular season and 16 points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the regular season, he had 92 points by assisting on 56 goals, and he currently has 16 points by assisting on 12.

The Avalanche are one of the best teams in hockey history when it comes to putting the pick in the net on a consistent basis. They have scored at least four goals in every game they have played against Edmonton and this trend should continue on Monday.

Take Rantanen to have over 0.5 assists.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Mikko Rantanen -110 -140

