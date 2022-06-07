NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
The NHL Conference Finals have been exciting and feature some of the top players in the game. Continue reading for our best NHL player props for Tuesday, including two bets that have great odds.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, bettors can find the best sportsbook for parlay betting and any other types of sports betting.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 7): Steven Stamkos Over 0.5 Assists (+110)

Steven Stamkos hasn’t had a great start to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite the fact that he has 12 points in 14 games, he had 106 points in 81 regular-season games. His regular season was much more impressive than his playoff run. He has had times where he has been one of the best players on the ice, and nights where he just can’t seem to do the job.

If the Tampa Bay Lightning want to return to New York with a 2-2 series, Steven Stamkos will have to play his best hockey. If he performs as he has in the first few rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Tampa Bay may lose the series because of his play.

Take Stamkos to have over 0.5 assists.

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 7): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Assists (-125)

Adam Fox now has 23 points in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including 18 assists. We have bet on him every time the Rangers have played, and we will continue to do so until he fails to deliver for us.

The Tampa Bay Lightning should come out firing on all cylinders in order to even up the series against the New York Rangers, making this one of the more exciting games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

If Tampa Bay loses this game in Tampa Bay, their season is likely over as the series would return to New York with the Rangers leading 3-1. The Rangers had some breathing room coming into game 3, but after a 3-2 loss in which Adam Fox was still able to contribute an assist, they are now in a different situation. Fox should come out hot just like he always does.

Take Fox to have over 0.5 assists.

RELATED: Rangers Stun Lightning In Game 2, Take 2-0 Series Lead

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
