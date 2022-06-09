Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

The NHL Conference Finals have been exciting and feature some of the best players in the world. Continue reading for our best NHL player props for Thursday, including one bet that has great value. Game 5 between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning should be one of the best of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, bettors can find the best sportsbook for parlay betting and any other types of sports betting.

RELATED: Best NHL Sportsbooks

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our player prop of the day, which includes one of the best players in the world.

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (June 9): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Assists (-125)

Adam Fox is going to be our only play of the day for the Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals game 5.

The reason behind this pick is because we have been putting that money on Adam Fox throughout the entire year and he has pretty much always come through for us every day. In his last game, he probably had his worst game as a New York Ranger as he ended up with 0 points and also was a -3 during his time on the ice.

This feels like a perfect time for him to get back on track and help the Rangers secure a win. He currently has 23 points throughout 18 playoff games and has done so by assisting on 18 goals. Furthermore, he has already managed to have five points against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first four games of the series. With those five points, all five have been an assist.

Take Fox to have over 0.5 assists.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Adam Fox -125 +100

RELATED: Rangers vs Lightning Game Preview

More Player Prop Betting Offers for the NHL Games Today