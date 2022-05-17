NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is finally here and it’s going to offer some of the best players in all of hockey going at it. Continue reading below to get our best NHL player props as there are two picks we will go over.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 17): Cale Makar Goalscorer(205)

Cale Makar has made us a boatload of money throughout the NHL season and there’s truly no reason to bet against him after the first-round performance that he had. He ended up with 10 points in just four games for the Colorado Avalanche and was able to put three in the back of the net by himself. Considering that he’s not somebody who does score a ton of goals, and more so gets assists, we’re going to be able to get some great odds here.

If Makar can repeat his first-round performance against a tough St. Louis Blues team, we’re going to continue betting on him until he fails us.

Take Makar over 0.5 goals.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Cale Makar +205 -170 BetOnline logo

 

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 17): Aaron Ekblad Over 0.5 Points (-140)

Aaron Ekblad had been one of the top players throughout the regular season and continued his dominance in the first round for the Florida Panthers. He finished the first round with five points and the regular season with 57.

With him getting good odds here to have a point and the Florida Panthers being in a dogfight series against a tough Tampa Bay Lightning team, let’s go with him to help his Panthers team walk away with a victory in game 1 and have a point.

This series between Florida and Tampa Bay is going to be the best of the second round, which means Ekblad has to step up.

Take Ekblad over 0.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Aaron Ekblad -140 +110 BetOnline logo

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

