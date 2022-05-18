Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

The Stanley Cup Playoffs’ second round is officially here, and it’s going to feature some of the top players in the game. Continue reading below to get our best NHL player props as there are two picks we will go over.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 18): Connor McDavid Goalscorer(+140)

Connor McDavid had an incredible first round for the Edmonton Oilers as he finished with an insane 14 points including 4 goals. Taking him to have a goal here against a tough Calgary Flames team is going to be the pick of the night.

If the Oilers are going to want to be the team that everybody knows they can be, Connor McDavid has to significantly be the best player out on the ice. This means he has to be better than guys like Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau, and Matthew Tkachuk. It’s not going to be an easy task for Connor McDavid to significantly outplay these guys, but he is certainly more than capable of doing so and that’s going to help him put one in the back of the net on Wednesday.

Take McDavid over 0.5 goals.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Connor McDavid +140 -110

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 18): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Points (-135)

As we have seen countless times before throughout these picks, Adam Fox is one of our favorite guys to put money on. Considering that we can still get – 135 odds here for Fox to have a point after he had 10 points in the first-round series for the New York Rangers, let’s jump all over this and make it the play of the night.

The New York Rangers had an interesting first round, but were able to eventually get the job done. If they come out and play as they did in the first round against this Carolina Hurricanes team, the Rangers are going to be sent home early.

Adam Fox is going to continue being one of the best players on the ice between both teams and that’s going to result in him having at least one point in this one.

Take Fox over 0.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Adam Fox -135 +105

