Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

The Stanley Cup Playoffs’ second round is officially here, and it’s going to feature some of the top players in the game. Continue reading below to get our best NHL player props as there are two picks we will go over.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 19): Nathan MacKinnon Anytime Goalscorer (+110)

Nathan MacKinnon will enter this game with seven points, including five goals in only five games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He scored at least one goal in every game against the Nashville Predators in their first-round series, but was unable to score on his own against the St. Louis Blues in this series’ first game.

When you look at his regular-season numbers, the first thing that jumps out is that he only played 65 games and still managed to score 88 points. He accomplished this by scoring 32 goals and assisting on 56.

Given that the Colorado Avalanche are a far better team than the St. Louis Blues, and because the Avalanche barely got a win in game 1, it would make sense if the Avalanche came out in game 2 and took care of business, scoring five or more goals.

Except for one game, the Avalanche were able to score at least five goals against the Nashville Predators and that’s going to be their recipe to success tonight.

Take MacKinnon over 0.5 goals.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Nathan MacKinnon +110 -120

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 19): Steven Stamkos Anytime Goalscorer (+165)

Stamkos was scoreless in his first game versus the Panthers, which the Lightning won 4-1. He did, however, score 42 goals throughout the regular season. It will eventually translate to the playoffs and that’s what we’re banking on tonight. He’s only scored twice in his first eight games, so it appears he’ll be able to score sometime soon.

In his career, Stamkos has had a lot of success against the Florida Panthers. He’s scored 73 points in 60 games versus the Panthers, including 37 goals.

Given his ability to put the puck in the back of the net better than most in the NHL, he should be able to get the job done and score a goal here.

Take Stamkos to score a goal.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Steven Stamkos +165 -170

