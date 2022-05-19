News

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

The Stanley Cup Playoffs’ second round is officially here, and it’s going to feature some of the top players in the game. Continue reading below to get our best NHL player props as there are two picks we will go over.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, bettors can find the best sportsbook for parlay betting and any other types of sports betting.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sportsbooks

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 19): Nathan MacKinnon Anytime Goalscorer (+110)

Nathan MacKinnon will enter this game with seven points, including five goals in only five games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He scored at least one goal in every game against the Nashville Predators in their first-round series, but was unable to score on his own against the St. Louis Blues in this series’ first game.

When you look at his regular-season numbers, the first thing that jumps out is that he only played 65 games and still managed to score 88 points. He accomplished this by scoring 32 goals and assisting on 56.

Given that the Colorado Avalanche are a far better team than the St. Louis Blues, and because the Avalanche barely got a win in game 1, it would make sense if the Avalanche came out in game 2 and took care of business, scoring five or more goals.

Except for one game, the Avalanche were able to score at least five goals against the Nashville Predators and that’s going to be their recipe to success tonight.

Take MacKinnon over 0.5 goals.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Nathan MacKinnon +110 -120 BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 19): Steven Stamkos Anytime Goalscorer (+165)

Stamkos was scoreless in his first game versus the Panthers, which the Lightning won 4-1. He did, however, score 42 goals throughout the regular season. It will eventually translate to the playoffs and that’s what we’re banking on tonight. He’s only scored twice in his first eight games, so it appears he’ll be able to score sometime soon.

In his career, Stamkos has had a lot of success against the Florida Panthers. He’s scored 73 points in 60 games versus the Panthers, including 37 goals.

Given his ability to put the puck in the back of the net better than most in the NHL, he should be able to get the job done and score a goal here.

Take Stamkos to score a goal.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Steven Stamkos +165 -170 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Picks Today

More Player Prop Betting Offers for the NHL Games Today

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
News NHL
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

News

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan  •  5s
News
NHL Playoffs
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 19
Jon Conahan  •  8min
Mavericks
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 2 Picks Odds Predictions May 20 2022 Mavericks vs Warriors
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 2 Picks and Odds (May 20)
James Foglio  •  17min
News
Preakness Stakes
Preakness Stakes Trends | Key Stats For 2022 Pimlico Race
Andy Newton  •  4h
News
Top 5 Fußball-Wettseiten für das Europa League Finale – Schweizer Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  22h
News
Top 5 Fußball-Wettseiten für das Europa League Finale – Österreichs Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  22h
News
NY Post Preakness Picks 2022 New York Post Preakness Predictions 2022
NY Post Preakness Picks 2022 | Preakness Predictions 2022
James Foglio  •  23h
More News News