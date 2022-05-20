News

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
The Stanley Cup Playoffs’ second round is fully underway and it’s featuring some of the top players in the game. Continue reading below to get our best NHL player props for Friday as there are two picks we will go over.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 20): Connor McDavid Over 1.5 points (-115)

In these playoffs, Connor McDavid has 18 points in just eight games, and with Edmonton sorely needing a win against the Calgary Flames on Friday, it seems likely that he can add a few to that total.

The Oilers have a history of choking in the playoffs, but that’s not on Connor McDavid’s shoulders. In his last four games, he would have scored more than 1.5 points in each of them.

He’s coming off a game against Calgary in which he scored four points despite his team’s loss. He accomplished this by dishing out three assists and having one goal. He’s going to be the best player on the ice once again tonight and needs other guys to step up for him.

Take McDavid over 1.5 points.

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 20): Adam Fox Over 0.5 points (-130)

Adam Fox has 10 points in eight playoff games, assisting on seven goals and scoring three on his own.

The New York Rangers have found themselves in an intriguing situation. Given that they had to come back from a 3-1 deficit against the Pittsburgh Penguins and now find themselves in another hole against the Carolina Hurricanes after dropping the opening game of the series, 2-1, this Rangers squad is hoping they start playing better soon.

New York must realize that the Hurricanes are not the same type of team as the Penguins, and if they come out flat in game 2, the series will most likely be over.

Adam Fox will be the reason why New York has a chance in the series because he will be one of the best players on the ice.

Take Fox to have over 0.5 goals.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
