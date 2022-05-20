Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

The Stanley Cup Playoffs’ second round is fully underway and it’s featuring some of the top players in the game. Continue reading below to get our best NHL player props for Friday as there are two picks we will go over.

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 20): Connor McDavid Over 1.5 points (-115)

In these playoffs, Connor McDavid has 18 points in just eight games, and with Edmonton sorely needing a win against the Calgary Flames on Friday, it seems likely that he can add a few to that total.

The Oilers have a history of choking in the playoffs, but that’s not on Connor McDavid’s shoulders. In his last four games, he would have scored more than 1.5 points in each of them.

He’s coming off a game against Calgary in which he scored four points despite his team’s loss. He accomplished this by dishing out three assists and having one goal. He’s going to be the best player on the ice once again tonight and needs other guys to step up for him.

Take McDavid over 1.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Connor McDavid -120 +100

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 20): Adam Fox Over 0.5 points (-130)

Adam Fox has 10 points in eight playoff games, assisting on seven goals and scoring three on his own.

The New York Rangers have found themselves in an intriguing situation. Given that they had to come back from a 3-1 deficit against the Pittsburgh Penguins and now find themselves in another hole against the Carolina Hurricanes after dropping the opening game of the series, 2-1, this Rangers squad is hoping they start playing better soon.

New York must realize that the Hurricanes are not the same type of team as the Penguins, and if they come out flat in game 2, the series will most likely be over.

Adam Fox will be the reason why New York has a chance in the series because he will be one of the best players on the ice.

Take Fox to have over 0.5 goals.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Adam Fox -140 +110

