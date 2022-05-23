News

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is fully underway, and it features some of the game’s best players. Continue reading below for our best NHL player props for Monday, which will include two picks.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 23): Nikita Kucherov Anytime Goalscorer (+140)

Nikita Kucherov has been sensational all season long and that’s continued throughout the first two rounds of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. He’s going to be coming into this one with 15 points in just 10 games for the Lightning and has already managed to put four in the back of the net by himself.

Kucherov is going to be coming into this one after a 4-point game in game three of the series against the Panthers as he was able to put one in the back of the net by himself and assisted on three others.

If he’s going to continue dominating just like he has throughout these first 10 games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, this bet has plenty of value. For plus odds here, it’s definitely a great idea to think about taking him.

Take Kucherov to score a goal.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 23): Cale Makar Over 0.5 Assists (-120)

Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche have arguably been the best team in all of hockey throughout the entire season. They’ve managed to dominate throughout the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs and Makar is a big reason why.

He’s going to be coming into this one with 11 points in just seven games, but hasn’t necessarily played as well against the St. Louis Blues as he did against the Nashville Predators.

With him getting great odds to have an assist, let’s take him to have one. He already has eight assists in just seven games throughout these playoffs and for the value that we can get him at, it seems like a no-brainer to take him here.

Take Makar to have over 0.5 assits.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
