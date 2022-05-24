News

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is fully underway, and it features some of the game’s best players. Continue reading below for our best NHL player props for Tuesday, which will include two picks with great odds.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 24): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Points (-150)

Adam Fox has been our guy for the whole season, and that won’t change in the playoffs. Fox will have to be one of the top players on the ice if he and the New York Rangers are to beat the Carolina Hurricanes and even the series.

Fox has 11 points in ten Stanley Cup playoff games, assisting on eight goals and scoring three on his own. He’s only had one point in this series against the Carolina Hurricanes, so he should be able to assist or score on his own in the coming days, hopefully, today.

Take Fox to have a point.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Adam Fox +115 -150 BetOnline logo

 

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 24): Leon Draisaitl Anytime Goal Scorer (-120)

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers have been clicking on all cylinders right now against the Calgary Flames. With him playing next to Connor McDavid, he’s been able to get many open looks throughout these playoffs and that’s resulted in him having 19 points in just 10 games played. He currently has seven goals in these first 10 games and had 55 goals throughout the 80-game regular season.

This seems like the perfect time for him to continue being one of the best players on the ice because if Edmonton loses this game, they’re going to be in a much more difficult position than they’re currently in. The Oilers have to feel pretty confident about what they’ve been able to do throughout these first three games against Calgary as they currently hold a 2-1 series lead, but a loss here and then returning to Calgary would change this series.

Take Draisaitl to have a goal.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Leon Draisaitl -120 +105 BetOnline logo

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
