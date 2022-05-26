News

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
The Stanley Cup Playoffs’ second round is nearly over, and it has featured some of the game’s top players. Continue reading for our best NHL player props for Thursday, which includes two picks with some good odds.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 26): Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (-145)

Connor McDavid has reached this mark in each of his 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and it’s probable he’ll do so again on Thursday. McDavid will enter this game with a ridiculous 25 points in just 11 games, which he achieved by assisting on 19 goals and scoring six himself.

The Calgary Flames will be fighting for their lives in this one, but given the Oilers’ ability to put the puck in the back of the net through the first four games, it appears that Connor McDavid will continue his dominance.

Take McDavid to have over 1.5 points.

Bet Over Under
Connor McDavid -145 +115
Connor McDavid -145 +115

 

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 26): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Points(-135)

Adam Fox will enter this game with 13 points in just 11 games, having assisted on nine goals and scoring four on his own.

It is usually best to take the best players for each team to play well in the playoffs. There’s no better time for these individuals to step up than now, considering they’ll need to in order for their teams to win. The New York Rangers are now locked in a dogfight with the Carolina Hurricanes, and with the series at 2-2, this is the ideal time for Adam Fox to continue being one of the best players on the ice.

Take Fox to have a point.

Bet Over Under
Adam Fox -135 +105
Adam Fox -135 +105

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
